Hunger Games star Leven Rambin admits she feels like a 'sad failed actor' in candid post on Hollywood
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Hunger Games star Leven Rambin admits she feels like a 'sad failed actor' in candid post on Hollywood

Leven Rambin played Glimmer in The Hunger Games in 2012 but says her childhood dreams have been dashed

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: @‌levenrambin/TikTok

Topics: Jennifer Lawrence, Celebrity, Film and TV, TikTok

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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