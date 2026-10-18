Hunger Games star Leven Rambin admits she feels like a 'sad failed actor' in candid post on Hollywood

Leven Rambin has revealed her ‘grief’ after being in Hollywood for the past two decades.

The actress, who has been in films such as the The Hunger Games, and Two Night Stand, released a candid TikTok video, admitting she feels like her childhood dreams were going nowhere.

Calling herself a ‘sad failed actor,’ Rambin explained herself to nearly 200,000 followers online as she shared her hopes had not worked out as she’d thought.

“I do have a profound sadness — this dream I had as a little girl I outgrew or just didn’t work out or is fading away,” Rambin said in the clip posted on October 12.

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The actress, who played Glimmer alongside Jennifer Lawrence in the survival franchise’s first flick back in 2012, explained that she has been feeling overlooked.

Leven Rambin played Glimmer in The Hunger Games (Photo by Murray Close - © 2011 Lions Gate Films Inc)

“All of the sass and frustration masks a deep grief that it’s just not what I thought it would be at this point,” she said, adding: “You have to kind of reevaluate your life at a certain point and be willing to let go of things.

She said: “It’s really hard to face that or experience that. It’s very scary.”

At 36, she said she was now faced with feelings of being ‘unvalued, unwanted, unchosen and scared.’

Fans immediately took to her comment section after the post went live and offered words of support.

One person said: “For what it’s worth, I immediately recognized you from multiple things.”

Another wrote: “Look at Sara Paulson! She didn’t blow up until later with AHS but has been acting forever. you’re young still and you’ve been a part of really cool projects.”

Someone else shared: “Girl you’re only 36… you have decades left to make a go of it! Your childhood dreams might have had you achieving your ideal career earlier in life but you have so much left to go!”

One other commenter told her that struggling actors who are paying their bills by waiting tables wouldn’t consider her a failure.

“I respect that,” Rambin replied to the person. “To me it’s a failure bc it didn’t go the way I planned and now I’m done.”

In other videos, Rambin explained she was in the process of trying to start a family with the help of a fertility clinic, and in July of this year, she announced she was leaving the show, Fire Country after Season 4 to focus on growing her family.

The move to leave also came as she revealed a surgeon accidentally cut her aorta during a laparoscopic procedure needed in regard to her endometriosis and fertility – and nearly killed her in the process.

But if you thought she was done with Hollywood for good, then she’s got news got you.

“I think people are essentially witnessing my mid-30s existential crises in real time,” she told Just Jared on Thursday of her TikToks. “But no, I’m not quitting acting. At least not today. Ask me again next week.”