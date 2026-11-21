The long-await sixth instalment of The Hunger Games has finally hit the big screens, but some fans are noticing a glaring difference in young and old Haymitch.

Sunrise On The Reaping tells the origin story of Haymitch Abernathy, who is originally played by Hollywood star Woody Harrelson. Young Haymitch, is played by Joseph Zada, but some fans are noticing one huge difference between the two - and it isn't their age.

In fact, it's their hair. However, Zada confirmed that he 'didn’t want to go for an out-and-out impression of him', in an interview with GQ. The young actor also revealed he had spent hours studying Harrelson, particularly watching a lot of White Men Can’t Jump, the 1992 comedy film in which Harrelson stars as Bill Hoyle.

“I tried to start as far away as possible, and then my whole job through the film is to bridge that gap, and see how this person could turn into that person," Zada told the publication.

Advert

Woody Harrelson stars as Haymitch (Lionsgate)

One thing that certainly sets the two actors apart is their hairstyles. While Harrelson sports a distinctive, pin-straight blonde hairstyle in the original films, Zada keeps his curly blonde locks.

Speaking to GQ, Zada joked about the decision to keep Haymitch's hair curly, suggesting that audiences might now wonder whether the character straightens his hair every morning.

“Maybe he wears a wig?” he laughed.

Zada did initially dye his hair progressively blonder to imitate Harrelson, but admitted he struggled to see the character staring back at him in the mirror.

While Sunrise On The Reaping is Zada's Hunger Games debut, he's previously starred in TV series including East of Eden and We Were Liars.

Zada said joining the franchise has been a 'life-changing experience' (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The 20-year-old told BBC News that he and the other new additions to the cast Mckenna Grace, 20, and Whitney Peak, 23, had been 'clinging together' and 'using each other, making sure we all feel supported'.

However, he revealed to the outlet that he didn't actually meet Harrelson until halfway through filming.

“I’m such a fan of his work. It’s been intense being like Woody’s Haymitch,” Zada told PEOPLE ahead of the movie's release. “It’s just so special to share that space with him.”

The younger actor also told the publication that joining the movie franchise has been a 'life-changing experience'.

The movie, released worldwide on Friday, November 20, is projected to earn around $600–800 million at the global box office. The Francis Lawrence-directed film is also projected to earn $110 million domestically and roughly $160M–$207M globally during its opening weekend.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is in theaters now.