While we have learned who voices Mandy in Grand Theft Auto 6, some have been left wondering who the character's physical appearance is based off.

Following GTA 6's highly anticipated release earlier this week, the voice actor behind Mandy wasted no time to introduce herself.

Lexie Shoaibi revealed that she proudly voices the character. Mandy is introduced in the 'Pipework' side mission and, while many have been tempted to make Jason cheat on Lucia with with the character, you can't actually do so.

Now we know who voices the viral character, people have questioned if Mandy is based off anyone in a physical sense – and that person is apparently Marissa DuBois.

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DuBois is an Instagram model with 1.2 million followers on the social media platform. She took to Twitter on November 19 and revealed the moment GTA developers reportedly took body scans of her.

Mandy has been turning heads in GTA 6... (Rockstar Games)

She wrote: "When they bring you in to do body scans but don’t tell you what character you’re going to be…"

As part of the post (which has been liked over 8,000 times), DeBois shared a video of her stood on a rotating platform during the apparent 'scan' next to a screenshot of Mandy in GTA 6.

Some Twitter users were left confused about DeBois' admission in the wake of Shoaibi being revealed as the voice actor for Mandy, but the model insisted that the 'actress and body scan is not the same'.

AI bot Grok then backed her remarks, explaining to GTA fans: "Lexie Shoaibi is officially credited by Rockstar (and confirmed herself) for Mandy’s voice and motion capture.

"Marissa DuBois posted her own studio video calling it a Rockstar body scan and paired it with Mandy images. Media reported her as the body model based on that."

However, Rockstar Games haven't confirmed DeBois' claims. With this in mind, UNILAD have reached out to the developer for comment.

Model Marissa DuBois claims that her body was scanned to be used for Mandy in GTA (Prince Williams/WireImage)

GTA 6 has already raked in not millions, but billions of dollars since its release on November 19.

With pre-orders and first-day sales of more than 24.5 million units, it is estimated to have made $2.36 billion dollars, according to analytics platform Sensor Tower.

Some 75 percent of the sales are on Playstation, while 25 percent are on Xbox, according to the company.

Sam Houser, president and founder of Rockstar Games, said of GTA 6 in a statement: "Whether you can trace your journey to this game through the entire series or are experiencing Grand Theft Auto for the first time, we hope that we have created an experience that exceeds your expectations for what’s possible from this medium.

"We are incredibly grateful for everyone’s support, and we look forward to many more years of sharing these experiences with you."

GTA 6 is available to purchase on Amazon and Walmart.