Lucia isn't the only GTA 6 character people have to worry about their boyfriends spending time with, there's Mandy too...

GTA 6’ fans had a surprise in store when they discovered Mandy, a character who never appeared in a single trailer or screenshot ahead of launch.

The game, which received a 10/10 in GAMINGbible’s GTA 6 review, has been praised for its scenery, storyline and game mechanics. But some fans have just one question: who is Mandy? Well, they finally have their answer as the actress behind the character has spoken out.

Taking to her Instagram, Lexie Shoaibi posted a video, ecstatic that the 'secret was finally out'.





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"Okay, now that Grand Theft Auto 6 is finally out, I can share with you guys a secret which is that I'm in it!" she exclaimed.

"I play Mandy, I do her voice over and her motion capture and she's a lot of fun," Shoaibi said. "So if you play the game, let me know if you find me."

The post has since gone viral, and the comments are flooded with gamers asking Mandy to 'open the door'.

"I tried so hard to unlock that door trust me," one comment read, while another said: "Mandy i love you i’m sorry just open the door please."

A third laughed: "Your character needs Jesus but good job."

GTA 6 isn't Shoaibi's first role

As per her IMDb, Mandy isn't the star's first rodeo. She's also starred in short films and TV series including Paradise by the Dashboard Light (2016), Atom (2021) and The Good Fight (2017).

Mandy is introduced early on in the game (Rockstar Games)

Who is Mandy in GTA6?

Mandy is an early-game NPC in Chapter 1, who is introduced during the 'Pipework' mission, so most gamers would have already met her by now. Jason is sent by his landlord, Brian, to collect overdue rent, although she refuses to pay unless Jason fixes a plumbing issue.

She tries her best to get the attention of Jason, even stretcheing out provocatively on her bed and calling him a 'stud'.

“I just wanna know why I have to keep breaking appliances to get you to come see me,” Mandy tells Jason, before asking him why he doesn't like her.

However, Jason stays loyal to Lucia, and there is no romance option available.

Where to order GTA 6 and meet Mandy:

Amazon - https://www.amazon.com/Grand-Theft-Auto-VI-PlayStation-Playable/dp/B0H6K928WL/?tag=unilad-20

Walmart - https://go.skimresources.com?id=144000X1792316&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FGrand-Theft-Auto-VI-Xbox-Series-X-S-Game-Code-In-Box-Delivers-11-12-26-Playable-11-19-26%2F20459958275%3FclassType%3DREGULAR%26athbdg%3DL1600&xcust=Uni-38