Jennifer Lawrence is candidly opening up about her recent breast implants.

The Oscar Award winner, 36, has always been open about her cosmetic desires, and spoke about her plans to have breast surgery after giving birth to her youngest child in April 2025.

Now, during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, the star spilled all.

During a 'Hot Takes' segment surrounding Real Housewives of New York cast member Hailey Glassman's unfortunate incident, in which she broke her nose on another woman's breast, Andy Cohen asked: "Is it a mystery to you how a boob could break Haley Glassman’s nose?"

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Lawrence confirmed her breast implants were a C cup (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

“Yes, and I have implants,” Lawrence confirmed. "They’re new, really,” the Hunger Games star added, as she gave a shout out to her surgeon Dr. Steven Teitelbaum.

When asked what size they were, Lawrence revealed: "It’s a full C. I think? It’s the same size that they were."

The revelations didn't stop there as the star then went on to tell Cohen that she had 'broken two noses'.

In a recent cover story with The Cut, Lawrence confirmed confirmed she had undergone a breast lift, and spoke about how she plans to get a facelift one day.

“I want to be a sexy mom,” she told the outlet. “At drop-off, I want to look like a woman that has her [expletive] together even when I’ve just woken up and don’t have my [expletive] together."

Speaking about her body following the birth of her second child, Lawrence told the New Yorker: “Everything bounced back, pretty much, after the first one,” referring to the birth of her first child, Cy.

“Second one, nothing bounced back," she added.

UNILAD has contacted Jennifer Lawrence's reps for comment.

Lawrence said 'nothing bounced back' after giving birth to her second child (Photo by Gilbert Flores/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Elsewhere in her WWHL interview, where she was joined by her Hunger Games co-star Josh Hutcherson, the 36-year-old was asked to rank her on-screen kisses from best to worst.

"Liam Hemsworth, Bradley Cooper, Josh Hutcherson, Chris Pratt, Timothée Chalamet," Cohen listed.

"I mean they were all so amazing," the mother of two, who is married to Cooke Maroney, laughed.

Not shying away from answering, Lawrence answered: "Best is Josh, and then Hemsworth, Cooper, Chalamet, Pratt."

Of course, Hutcherson sat back looking very proud of himself.

The on-screen pairing have starred alongside each other in all four Hunger Games movies, dating all the way back to 2012.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping opens in theaters and IMAX across the U.S. today, Friday, November 20.