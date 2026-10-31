Jennifer Lawrence says her ‘butthole’ never bounced back after becoming a mom
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Jennifer Lawrence says her ‘butthole’ never bounced back after becoming a mom

The actress got brutally honest about the permanent body changes she experienced after welcoming her two children.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images

Topics: Jennifer Lawrence, Parenting, Celebrity

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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