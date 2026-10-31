Jennifer Lawrence says her ‘butthole’ never bounced back after becoming a mom

Jennifer Lawrence has shared a characteristically blunt confession about postpartum recovery, warning expectant mothers that childbirth causes permanent bodily changes people rarely talk about.

Appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast with host Alex Cooper, the Oscar-winning actress reflected on the realities of welcoming two children with husband Cooke Maroney and revealed what caught her completely off guard after giving birth.

When Cooper asked what she had felt 'completely unprepared for' when entering motherhood, the Hunger Games star bypassed typical Hollywood platitudes with an unfiltered admission.

“You know, your vagina will bounce back. Your butthole won’t,” Lawrence bluntly warned.

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Taken aback by the unvarnished honesty, a stunned Cooper responded: “I don’t know if I needed to hear that before giving birth. I’m like, ‘Wow, wow, Jen.’”

When Cooper tentatively pressed for specifics on what exactly she meant, Lawrence joked: “I’ll tell you. I will tell you once I can get into a heated place. I’ll show you.”

She added: “There’s no going back. That thing is coming out.”

Jennifer made the admission while chatting to Alex Cooper on the latest epsiode of Call Her Daddy (CallHerDaddy Podcast / Youtube)

Beyond the physical toll, the 36-year-old explained that the emotional realities of becoming a parent come with deep uncertainty that catches many first-time mothers off guard, dispelling the common myth that maternal instinct takes over seamlessly from day one.

“You’re unprepared for all of it, and everybody is like, ‘Your instincts, your instincts.’ You have no idea what you’re doing,” Lawrence confessed. “I remember women being like, ‘You’ll be able to hear the difference with the cries.’ And then I’m like, ‘I can’t hear the difference with the cries. Like, I’m such a bad mom.’”

The comments come amid a wave of refreshingly candid postpartum confessions from the Silver Linings Playbook actress, who shares son Cy and a second child with Maroney.

Speaking in a recent cover story for The Cut, Lawrence confirmed that she opted to undergo a breast lift after welcoming her second child, having previously admitted to The New Yorker that her body did not recover in the same way after her second delivery.

“Everything bounced back, pretty much, after the first one,” she explained at the time. “Second one, nothing bounced back.”

Lawrence shares two children with husband Cooke Maroney ( Stewart Cook/CBS via Getty Images)

Addressing her cosmetic surgery openly, Lawrence joked that her everyday goal as a mother is simple: “I want to be a sexy mom. At drop-off, I want to look like a woman who has her s**t together even when I’ve just woken up and don’t have my s**t together.”

Lawrence has repeatedly challenged conventional celebrity beauty standards by being completely transparent about cosmetic procedures and postpartum realities, recently telling Vogue that she has also tried preventative 'baby Botox' while continuing to speak openly about the unglamorous truths of motherhood.