Jennifer Lawrence reveals the embarrassing comment she made after kissing co-star Bradley Cooper
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Jennifer Lawrence reveals the embarrassing comment she made after kissing co-star Bradley Cooper

'He didn't like it', the star admitted

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

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Featured Image Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Topics: Jennifer Lawrence, Celebrity, Bradley Cooper, Film and TV

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across US news, entertainment, celebrity, health, human interest and more. Before joining UNILAD as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles. Alongside her journalism, Mia is a proud NCTJ Ambassador and documentary producer, having worked on projects for the BBC and Channel 5, including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

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