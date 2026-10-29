Jennifer Lawrence reveals the embarrassing comment she made after kissing co-star Bradley Cooper

Jennifer Lawrence has admitted that Bradley Cooper was the 'biggest celebrity' she had ever met when they filmed Silver Linings Playbook in 2011.

The actress has opened up about the awkward question she asked Cooper after filming their 'big makeout session' at the end of the iconic rom-com.

"Aren’t you so sick of kissing?" she asked the star, recalling the embarrassing experience in a recent episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast with Alex Cooper.

"He didn’t like that," the 36-year-old said, admitting that it was 'was one of those moments' where a joke falls flat.

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But Lawrence added that 'he laughed' at the comment afterwards.

The star noted that she 'was definitely nervous' prior to meeting the Oscar-nominated actor and filming the drama with him.

"He was in The Hangover. He was the biggest celebrity I think I ever met at that time. And I was like, 'Watch this. Hold my beer'."

She opened up about the awkward interaction. (@callherdaddy/YouTube)

While filming David O’Russell’s movie, Lawrence admitted she acted as though she was confident in her dancing abilities, despite privately believing her moves were terrible.

She explained: "After we finished filming, I had to do ADR to say like, 'Yeah, I’m not that good of a dancer, but I like it, It’s fun, it makes me happy', because my dancing was so bad and it needed to be explained in the movie."

And during the podcast, the mom-of-two revealed she didn't quite anticipate how successful the film was going to be.

"You never really do - unless you’re making The Hunger Games or whatever. But no. And I felt like the whole time like I don’t get it. Like, what is this movie about?"

But it's not the only kissing admission she made during the episode.

The star opened up about her time filming with Bradley Cooper. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Lawrence also weighed in on those rumors that she would eat garlic and tuna before kissing Liam Hemsworth while the two were shooting The Hunger Games.

"I think that like... I don’t even know what to say, Liam," she said.

"We are filming for many months and filming takes a lot of time. He made it seem like that’s just like something I did like on purpose. Like, I would just… eat tuna."

While the star did admit that she's a fan of tuna, Lawrence insisted that she didn't purposely eat it prior to her scenes with Hemsworth.

He previously claimed on the Jimmy Fallon Show: "Right before the scene, she’d be like, 'Yeah, I ate tuna,' or 'I had garlic, and I didn’t brush my teeth'.

"And I’d be like, 'Fantastic, I can’t wait to get in there and taste it!'"