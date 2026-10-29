Cynthia Erivo makes rare Ariana Grande comments as rumors their friendship has deteriorated surface
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Cynthia Erivo makes rare Ariana Grande comments as rumors their friendship has deteriorated surface

The acting pair have maintained a strong offscreen relationship

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for Universal Pictures

Topics: Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Celebrity

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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