Paris Hilton defends Beauty and the Beast Halloween costume after critics call out one small detail
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Paris Hilton defends Beauty and the Beast Halloween costume after critics call out one small detail

Hilton was accused of 'stealing the limelight' from her children

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: River Callaway/WWD via Getty Images

Topics: Paris Hilton, Celebrity, Halloween

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha is a journalist at UNILAD, who specializes in celebrity and TV content, while also covering breaking news, health, and American politics. Before joining UNILAD, she worked as a TV Writer at OK! Magazine and The Mirror.

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