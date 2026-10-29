Paris Hilton defends Beauty and the Beast Halloween costume after critics call out one small detail

Paris Hilton has spoken out after sparking debate for her family's Beauty and the Beast costumes.

Many social media users claimed the socialite stole the limelight from her children, as she dressed up as the main character, Belle. Her husband, Carter Reum, was dressed as beast, while her kids, Phoenix and London, were dressed as Chip and Lumière.

Hilton's gown was a custom-made, rose-accented creation by designer Danyul Brown.

The backlash hasn't missed Hilton, as she took to Instagram to defend her decision under a fan video.

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"Beauty and the Beast is one of their favorite movies, and London said she wanted to dress up as Chip," the 45-year-old penned. "She said it was her favorite character in the movie."





Fans were quick to show their support to Hilton under her comment, as one wrote: "And she’s cute af. Everyone’s just lost their god damn mind."

"I’m obsessed with how chronically online you are and how much you rock with your supporters. You’re a good mama!!" exclaimed another.

"No explanation needed on a family costume they’re gonna find something to talk about regardless," a third wrote.

A fourth added: "I immediately assumed this. Anybody who thinks something else hasn’t been paying attention to who Paris really is for the last decade or two."

Hilton could be seen sporting a brown wig in the initial reel posted on Instagram, a far cry from her signature blonde locks. However, it was her husband who underwent the biggest transformation, having gone all out by wearing a complete beast mask, fuzzy gloves and a blue suit.

Paris and Carter share two children together (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images)

At first, many viewers believed London was dressed as Mrs. Potts, when she was in fact the teacup child, Chip.

"My life is a fairytale, and the magic never ends," Hilton wrote on the post.

The star isn't holding back this holiday season, having also dressed up as iconic popstar Britney Spears. In another Instagram reel, Hilton was seen wearing a snake around her neck, just like Spears did during her iconic 2001 MTV VMAs performance.

Hilton isn't the only celebrity to have gained strong opinions this Halloween. Last week, Kim Kardashian's oldest daughter North West gained widespread attention when she dressed as Baddies star Natalie Nunn. Nunn then returned the favor by dressing as Ye's oldest.

"I GOTTA GET @northwest her baddie chain now! SHE GETS A BADDIE CHAIN HAPPY HALLOWEEN MONTH !!" she penned, as she returned the favor.







