North West responds to Natalie Nunn's 'Uno Reverse' Halloween costume

North West and Natalie Nunn's back-and-forth with one another doesn't seem to be ending anytime soon.

North, the 13-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, recently debuted a new look where she looked unrecognizable and posed as American TV personality and singer Natalie.

What appeared to have been a subtle jab at the 41-year-old ended up being a playful exchange between Natalie and North.

Natalie said of the teen dressing up as her: "I GOTTA GET @northwest her baddie chain now! SHE GETS A BADDIE CHAIN HAPPY HALLOWEEN MONTH !!"

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Using what Natalie quipped is a 'Uno reverse card', she has now dressed up as North.

In an Instagram video shared yesterday (October 22), Natalie was seen sporting bright blue hair in pigtails and a goth-looking outfit to make herself look like North, with her video 'PIERCING ON MY HAND' playing over the top of it.

North's family members were first to react to Natalie's look, with Khloé Kardashian commenting on it with a string of light blue heart emojis. North herself has replied with a simple 'omg'.

"Loveee this," Winnie Harlow also commented, as Orange Is the New Black actress Danielle Brooks wrote: "Yes she did that right!!"

Dozens of others replied to the post with fire emojis.

Who is Natalie Nunn?

Natalie first shot to fame on the reality TV show Bad Girls Club, which ran 2006 to 2017. Now she's on a newer reality show called Baddies.

As well as a being reality TV star, Natalie is a singer-songwriter and signed with Tanisha Records in 2012 and went on to release her hit song 'I Run LA'.

In terms of her personal life, Natalie is married to Jacob Payne. The pair wed in 2012 and share one daughter together, Journey Ruth Payne.

Baddies star Natalie Nunn, 41, is a mother-of-one (Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Natalie has often gushed about motherhood. She told Rolling Out soon after giving birth to Journey: "The limelight was fun, but I think I'm enjoying motherhood and being a mom even more. This has been the biggest blessing that I could have asked for."

"She’s so precious and so sweet, and I just want to hold her like this all day long," Natalie went on to say of her then-newborn child.

In the same interview she praised her husband Jacob for how 'hands-on' he had been throughout her pregnancy.

"If any guy could be pregnant, Jacob would have been pregnant," Natalie said at the time. "He carried Journey just as much as I did — the whole nine months.

"He didn’t miss a doctor's appointment, he didn’t miss a class we took and he’s been really hands-on. He’s been really amazing."