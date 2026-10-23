North West responds to Natalie Nunn's 'Uno Reverse' Halloween costume
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North West responds to Natalie Nunn's 'Uno Reverse' Halloween costume

It appears as if an very unexpected friendship could be blossoming between North West, 13, and 41-year-old Natalie Nunn

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: North West/Instagram

Topics: North West, Celebrity, News, Halloween

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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