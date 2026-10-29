Natalie Nunn speaks out on North West's bold Halloween outfit drama and subtle costume jab

Natalie Nunn has played an 'Uno reverse card' on North West after the 13-year-old dressed up as the reality star for Halloween, complete a prosthetic chin.

Halloween has become a competitive sport in the Kardashian household, with the famous family pulling out all the stops each year to deliver elaborate, head-turning costumes that inevitably set social media alight.

This year, Kim took inspiration from none other than her own daughter, North, but it was the teenager's Halloween transformation that has really got people talking.

North posted numerous TikTok's dressed up as TV star Natalie for the holiday, citing Nicki Minaj's famous lyrics: "Even if my name was Natalie Nunn, you [expletive] still couldn't chin-check me."

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And the 13-year-old went the extra mile for the iconic look, as she completed the costume with an exaggerated prosthetic chin, and a a 'Baddies CEO' chain.

Nunn was quick to join in on the joke, taking a leaf out of Kim's book by dressing up as North herself.

Nunn pulled an 'Uno reverse card' on the teen. (@realmissnatalienunn/Instagram)

Speaking with TMZ, the reality star said she wasn't one bit offended by the teen's costume, claiming that it was just 'fun'.

She added: "North was me for Halloween, and then it was Freaky Friday, so I had to pull my team together and get right."

The Baddies star claimed that while Kim initially appeared to react positively to the costume, her comments were later deleted, leaving Nunn wondering whether she had upset the mom-of-four.

Joking about the situation, Nunn asked: "Damn, Kim, are you mad because I was North better than you?"

North West did not hold back. (@northwest/TikTok)

"North, you took it there, but she's 13, so I'ma let her have that. It was super cute, and it was actually inspiring for a lot of people to now start dressing up as Natalie with the chin."

Nunn shared a series of snaps recreating North's iconic look, with some social media users accusing the reality star of 'trolling' the teenager by posing with one knee turned inward.

"No, come on," she said, "That's a kid! I was being North. I don't troll. I don't do that, guys. I'm not a mean girl."

The 41-year-old clarified: "She's Kanye and Kim's daughter. Why would I do that? I was just being North like she was being Natalie with the chin."

With Halloween still bringing its fair share of celebrity transformations, all eyes will soon be on Heidi Klum's infamous annual Halloween party this weekend, where the model is renowned for pushing the boundaries with her jaw-dropping costumes.