Jennifer Lawrence's husband begged her to 'get a hotel room' after beauty product made her smell like fish

From glamorous red carpets to A-list dinners, Jennifer Lawrence is no stranger to incorporating high-end beauty products into her daily routine.

Yet while her signature look continues to appear effortless both on and off camera, the Oscar-winning actress has revealed that her husband, Cooke Maroney, once begged her to check into a hotel after a beauty product experiment went catastrophically wrong, leaving her smelling overpoweringly of fish.

The 36-year-old star shared the candid marital anecdote during a recent interview with The Cut where she opened up about the intensive development behind launching her brand-new beauty and haircare venture, Mes.

Like any dedicated entrepreneur, Lawrence wanted to get a direct handle on product efficacy and insisted on testing formulas herself.

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During the research and development phase, she trialled a particularly pungent prototype hair mask.

The glamorous actress was given a stark ultimatum after a beauty mishap ( Massimo Insabato/Archivio Massimo Insabato/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

The unscented mask, which she wore for four consecutive days, proved highly effective at delivering her desired cosmetic results—but it produced an odor so foul that her art dealer husband refused to share their home with her until the scent was completely eliminated.

“My husband was like, ‘If you don’t wash your hair, you have to get a hotel room,’” Lawrence recalled.

Despite the domestic ultimatum, Lawrence persevered with her testing, working closely with cosmetic chemists to refine the formulation.

She ultimately settled on a recipe that delivered the same deep-conditioning results without the lingering marine stench.

Her brand officially debuted on Tuesday, Oct. 27, launching with a tight trio of debut offerings: a repair mask, a restyling serum, and a volumizing mist.

While the actress confirmed she has no intention of stepping away from Hollywood, she admitted that building a business from scratch sparked a creative fulfillment she hadn't anticipated.

Jennifer's new brand officially launched this week (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“There is an undeniable energetic thing that happens when you’re creating things, whether it’s a movie or a product. I got that same electric buzz I get from building a character. It’s like, Well, I have to follow this because it’s the same animal," she explained.

Still, the transition to beauty founder came with immense imposter syndrome, requiring her to lean heavily on positive self-belief.

“I have to pretend I’ve made the greatest thing on earth,” she admitted. “Otherwise it gets too scary. It’s a form of forced manifestation.”

Beyond her bustling screen career and newly minted founder status, Lawrence remains grounded in her family life.

The actress and Maroney, who married in an intimate Rhode Island ceremony in October 2019, are parents to three-year-old son Cy and welcomed a second child in April 2025.

While the notoriously private couple keep their children out of the spotlight, Lawrence's willingness to poke fun at her behind-the-scenes mishaps proves that even Hollywood royalty aren't immune to the unglamorous realities of at-home hair trials.