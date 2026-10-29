Jennifer Lawrence's husband begged her to 'get a hotel room' after beauty product made her smell like fish
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Jennifer Lawrence's husband begged her to 'get a hotel room' after beauty product made her smell like fish

Cooke Maroney delivered the hotel ultimatum after she wore an unscented, pungent hair mask for four days straight

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Topics: Jennifer Lawrence, Beauty, Celebrity

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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