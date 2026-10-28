Kim Kardashian shares heartbreaking reason she'll 'never not worry' about former husband Kanye West

Kim Kardashian may have moved on with Lewis Hamilton – but her ex is still on her mind.

Kardashian tied the knot with rapper Kanye West, also known as Ye, in 2014. The former celebrity couple welcomed four children together before going their separate ways in February 2021, when the reality star filed for divorce. The divorce was finalized a year later.

Previously opening up on their split, the 46-year-old told Alex Cooper on an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast that there was a 'lack of stability' in the marriage that made her 'feel unsafe'.

Now, in an authorized biography titled Citizen Kim: The Woman Who Created the Future by journalist Jonathan Van Meter, Kardashian said she 'still worries' about her ex.

Advert

“Oh, I worry about [Kanye] all day. All the time. That’s the father of my kids, I’ll never not worry about him," she said.

Kim and Kanye's divorce was finalized in 2022 (Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images)

"And that’s a big burden of having kids with someone who you don’t necessarily get along with. My kids would never know that. I do everything in my power to forget about all the negative things that happened. I have to be realistic, and my therapist definitely tells me, ‘Your boundaries have to go up,’ but we manage to coparent without too much conflict.”

However, Kardashian said that 'things have been smooth for a while' due to the fact they don't talk much. She revealed that the pair are on somewhat good terms, and give each other a hug when they see each other. She also revealed that she was still close to the rapper's family.

The business mogul also added that she encourages her children's relationship with their dad. The couple share North, 13, Saint, 10, Chicago, 8, and Psalm, 7 together.

Despite this, the pair communicate through West's wife, Bianca Censori, or his management.

Two years into the couple's marriage, the 'Touch The Sky' singer was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Kardashian communicates with her ex through his wife, Bianca Censori (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Complex)

In 2022, shortly after they had gone their separate ways, West made a number of antisemitic comments. Speaking about the situation on an episode of The Kardashians, the mother of four said: "It’s really confusing for me that it’s so different than the person that I married because that’s who I loved and that’s who I remember. I'll do anything to get that person back."

In 2026, he took a full page advert in the Wall Street Journal apologising for his behavior in a letter titled 'To Those I've Hurt'.

“I am not a Nazi or an antisemite,” he wrote.

"One of the difficult aspects of having bipolar type-1 are the disconnected moments - many of which I still cannot recall - that led to poor judgment and reckless behavior that oftentimes feels like an out-of-body-experience. I regret and am deeply mortified by my actions in that state, and am committed to accountability, treatment, and meaningful change. It does not excuse what I did though," he said.