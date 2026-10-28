Demi Lovato gives health update after being hospitalised for condition affecting 22million Americans
Home>Celebrity

Demi Lovato gives health update after being hospitalised for condition affecting 22million Americans

The 34-year-old pop star revealed she was hospitalised for a suspected food allergy after being placed on an IV drip following dinner.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for MISTR

Topics: Health, Celebrity, Demi Lovato

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

Choose your content: