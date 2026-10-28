Demi Lovato gives health update after being hospitalised for condition affecting 22million Americans

Pop superstar Demi Lovato has shared a health update with fans after a sudden hospital visit, revealing she had to be placed on an intravenous drip following an unexpected allergic reaction.

The 34-year-old singer posted a photo to her Instagram Stories showing an IV cannula in her arm alongside a hospital identification bracelet around her wrist.

While the post was later deleted, Lovato indicated that what she initially thought was an ordinary meal led to a sudden medical emergency, telling fans she was "either allergic to passionfruit or sushi now."

The pop star reassured her followers shortly afterward by posting "i'm fine!!" before checking out of the medical facility.

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Despite Lovato's lighthearted response, the scare highlights a widespread and unpredictable health condition impacting millions of households.

According to data from the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA), nearly 22 million people in the United States suffer from diagnosed food allergies, with adult-onset allergies becoming an increasingly common issue for emergency healthcare providers.

While food allergies are widely associated with childhood diagnoses, immunology data indicates that millions of adults develop new dietary triggers later in life without any prior history.

Fish and shellfish—staples in traditional sushi menus—consistently rank among the most common adult-onset allergens, frequently triggering sudden immune responses even in people who have consumed seafood for decades without incident.

An allergic reaction happens when your immune system overreacts to a normally harmless substance, called an allergen (Rujirat Boonyong)

So what causes an allergic reaction?

Allergic reactions occur when the immune system mistakenly identifies harmless food proteins as dangerous invaders, unleashing an aggressive surge of histamine and antibodies. While these reactions can come in varying degrees of severity, the symptoms range form uncomfortable annoyances such as localized hives and itching, right through to swelling of the face and airway, that if not treated quickly could even prove to be fatal.

What are the signs of an allergic reaction?

Hives or a widespread rash

Severe itching

Facial swelling

Lip tingling

Stomach cramps

Constricted airways

Sudden blood pressure drops

Dizziness

And even severe respiratory distress.

Medical experts advise anyone experiencing unexplained hives, breathing difficulties, throat tightness, or rapid facial swelling after eating to seek emergency evaluation immediately.

While mild symptoms are often managed with antihistamines, severe reactions require urgent intramuscular epinephrine injections and hospital monitoring to prevent secondary flare-ups.

The sudden health scare comes during a landmark personal period for Lovato, who recently celebrated the one-year anniversary of her ninth studio album It's Not That Deep while marking her first year of marriage to musician husband Jordan Lutes, known professionally as Jutes.

After completing her hospital checkup, Lovato was safely discharged home, though medical professionals typically advise patients facing new adult-onset food reactions to undergo formal allergen testing to pinpoint the exact ingredient responsible.

For now, the singer appears to be resting comfortably, leaving millions of fans relieved that her unexpected hospital stay was caught and treated without further complication.