Kelsey Grammer called out by ex Camille for forgetting their daughter Mason's 25th birthday
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Kelsey Grammer called out by ex Camille for forgetting their daughter Mason's 25th birthday

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum shared a photo of Grammer with a clown emoji over his face as she made the allegations

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Topics: Celebrity

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha is a journalist at UNILAD, who specializes in celebrity and TV content, while also covering breaking news, health, and American politics. Before joining UNILAD, she worked as a TV Writer at OK! Magazine and The Mirror.

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