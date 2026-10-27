Kelsey Grammer called out by ex Camille for forgetting their daughter Mason's 25th birthday

Camille Grammer has publicly hit out at her ex-husband Kelsey Grammer, accusing him of not reaching out to their daughter Mason on her birthday.

The celebrity couple married in August 1997, and welcomed Mason five years later. Three years later, they welcomed their son Jude, before going their separate ways in 2010 after 13 years of marriage.

Taking to her Instagram to make the allegations, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a picture of the X-Men star with their daughter, placing a clown emoji over his face. She then posted more throwback photos of her young daughter, who could be seen playing at the beach.

"A daughter should never have to wonder whether her father remembers her birthday. Three days later, and still not a call or a text," the 58-year-old alleged in the caption.

"You can be a beloved actor to the world, but being a father is a role that requires showing up when the cameras are off. Fame, accolades, and public admiration mean very little if you neglect the people who should matter most. Some wounds come not from what is said, but from the silence."

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Camille stated that 'a mother never stops hurting when her child is hurt', claiming that the 'silence is deafening'.

She alleged that their daughter Mason had been 'checking her phone all day' during her milestone 25th birthday, also claiming that Mason had been looking at her spam folder, in hopes a message from her father may have accidentally landed in there.

UNILAD has contacted Kelsey Grammer's representatives for comment.

Grammer, who has eight children from four different relationships, is now married to former flight attendant, Kayte Walsh.

Grammer shares four children with Walsh (Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage)

The couple share four children together, Faith, Kelsey Gabriel, Auden James, and Christopher, who was born in 2025.

Grammer, who was 70 years old when his youngest was welcomed into the world, hasn't ruled out the idea of having more children.

When asked by LBC's Nick Ferrari if the rumors he wanted more children were accurate, he responded: "It's true."

In her own birthday tribute to Mason, Camille penned: "Happy 25th Birthday to my beautiful Mason! You are funny, self-deprecating, smart, and so incredibly loyal to your friends and family.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star posted her own tribute for Mason (Instagram/@therealcamille)

"Life hasn’t always been easy at times, but you’ve shown such resilience and strength through it all—from the Woolsey fire to my cancer battle. You kept going, pursued your education, and graduated from college.

"I hope you know how proud I am of you and the person you’ve become."

She concluded the post by writing: "You have brought me more joy than words can ever express. I love you more than you’ll ever know."

Although many sent messages of support to Camille and Mason, a number of others criticized the mother for bringing the issues to social media.