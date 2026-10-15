Trump speaks out as plan to livestream execution for Fort Hood shooter called off

Donald Trump has now cancelled plans to livestream the Fort Hood shooter's execution.

The move comes amid much public criticism of the spectacle.

Speaking on Truth Social, Trump said today that: 'many very good and well meaning people would rather not watch him die'.

Nidal Malik Hasan's attack on a Texas base in 2009 left 13 people dead and 32 injured. The Army Major and psychologist was convicted in a military court.

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He walked into a building where soldiers were lined up for immunizations and medical clearance before they were due to be deployed.

Shouting 'Allahu akbar' - Arabic for 'God is great' he opened fire with a laser-sighted handgun.

In August 2013, a military court-martial found Hasan guilty on 13 counts of premeditated murder and 32 counts of attempted premeditated murder. (Photo by U.S. Government Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences via Getty Images)

Hasan was court-martialed in 2013 and found guilty of 13 counts of premeditated murder and 32 of attempted murder.

Of those killed, 12 were soldiers and one was a civilian.

Nidal Malik Hasan was arrested after he was shot at the scene and has been held in detention at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.

Posting to Trump Social, Trump said: "I think streaming the execution for all to see might have been a strong deterrent for the World to witness how America deals with Terrorists and SCUM like Hasan.

"He will die, as scheduled, by firing squad, but this event will not be streamed."

The move to livestream the event has bought criticism from both political parties in the US.

Representative Austin Scott (R-Ga.) stated that 'live-streaming executions is what jihadists do. America is better than that,' while Senator John Curtis (R-Utah) publicly urged the Pentagon to reconsider.

Vice President JD Vance strongly distanced himself from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's proposal, stating clearly to Reuters: 'If it's ultimately livestreamed, I'm not going to be watching it'.

He urged the media and the public to look past the media storm and focus on the severity of Nidal Hasan's crimes.

Vance stated, "Whatever the controversy is about the method of the execution, I hope that people don't forget that this is a guy who brutally murdered a lot of innocent people"

This is a breaking news story, more on this as we get it...