Trump speaks out as plan to livestream execution for Fort Hood shooter called off
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Trump speaks out as plan to livestream execution for Fort Hood shooter called off

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth previously said the event would be live streamed

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Bell County Sheriff's Office via Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, Texas, Crime

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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