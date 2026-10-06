Trump orders first US military execution by firing squad since 1945 for Fort Hood shooter

President Trump has approved the first US military death sentence by firing squad in more than 80 years, as the Army psychiatrist who killed 13 people at Fort Hood awaits his execution date.

Former US Army major Nidal Malik Hasan will face death by firing squad. The 56-year-old fatally shot 13 unarmed US soldiers at Fort Hood in 2009, injuring another 32, and has been on death row since 2013.

But while nearly all inmates in the US are put to death via lethal injection - which is under renewed scrutiny in the recent case of Christa Pike - the Pentagon announced Hasan's unusual fate in a statement yesterday (October 5).

Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell wrote: "Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has recommended - and President Donald J. Trump has approved - death by US Army firing squad for convicted terrorist Nidal Malik Hasan, the jihadist who opened fire on unarmed American soldiers at Fort Hood in 2009.

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A date is yet to be set for his execution (US Government Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences via Getty Images)

"He killed 13 people and wounded 32 others while shouting 'Allahu Akbar' during the attack. The Secretary of the Army will set the time and place of the execution.

He added: "Judgement day for Hasan has finally come."

The last military execution by firing squad in the US was Pvt. Eddie Slovik, 24, who was convicted of desertion during the Second World War after being drafted.

The most recent military execution was Pvt. John Bennett, who was hanged in 1961 for raping an 11-year-old girl.

"Please don't, my baby"

The mass murder, which unfolded on 5 November 2009, was the deadliest ever non-combat attack on an American military base.

KUT News reported that witnesses told the court in 2013 that they thought it was a training exercise and that they had been hit by paintballs, until they saw blood.

Sgt. 1st Class Maria Guerra (as per NBC): "There was no movement. There was no sound. So I yelled out, 'Is everybody OK?' I started hearing, 'Help me. I'm bleeding. I've been shot. Help me.'"

She alleged she heard a woman cry out: “Please don’t, please don’t, my baby, my baby.”

The New York Times reported this was Pvt. Francheska Velez, 21, who was due to return home from Iraq as she was pregnant with her first child, before she was shot dead by Hasan.

Hasan, who defended himself in court, said he wanted to put forward the legal argument that he acted in 'defense of others'.

When the judge pressed him on who he was defending, he said: “The leadership of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, the Taliban."

He has spent the last 13 years on military death row (Bell County Sheriff's Office via Getty Images)

Hasan is just one of four inmates on the US military's death row. The others are Ronald Gray, sentenced in 1988 on 14 charges, including two murders and three rapes; triple murderer Timothy Hennis, sentenced in 2010; and Hasan Akbar, who killed two officers and injured 14 soldiers in Kuwait and was sentenced to death in 2005.

During his court hearing, he admitted to the crime and apologized for 'any mistakes' he had made.

Death by firing squad was among several methods of capital punishment recently approved by the Trump administration for the most serious federal crimes, alongside electrocution and gas asphyxiation.

In a statement issued to UNILAD following yesterday's announcement, Death Penalty Action, which opposes capital punishment, said: "There is nothing Donald Trump loves more than the power to kill. In his first term he oversaw more executions than any president since FDR.

"If it actually happens, this will be the first military execution since 1961. Truly, this is just another distraction and a ploy to stem his record low approval ratings."

The organization added: "Just as we led protests outside the prison opposing every one of his federal executions, Death Penalty Action will oppose military executions as well."

According to military law, a military execution requires approval from the US president.