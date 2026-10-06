Trump orders first US military execution by firing squad since 1945 for Fort Hood shooter
Home>News>Crime

Trump orders first US military execution by firing squad since 1945 for Fort Hood shooter

Nidal Malik Hasan claimed he was acting in defence of the Taliban

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, US News, Crime, Death Row, Military

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across breaking US news, crime, and politics, as well as entertainment and health. Before joining as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles for over three years. She is also a documentary producer, having created independent films, and worked as a researcher on series including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

X

@miawillsjourno

Choose your content: