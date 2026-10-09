Military lawyer gives verdict on plan to livestream Fort Hood shooter's firing squad execution
Home>News>Crime

Military lawyer gives verdict on plan to livestream Fort Hood shooter's firing squad execution

Lawyer Amy Bateman also addressed why Nidal Hasan was never prosecuted as a terrorist under military law

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Bell County Sheriff's Office via Getty Images

Topics: Crime, Terrorism, US News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Choose your content: