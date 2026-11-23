Tesla’s latest Full Self-Driving software can generate AI video in real time while using only half of one AI4 accelerator, the computer that powers the company’s newest vehicles, according to CEO Elon Musk.

The feature, called Tesla Reality View, combines the car’s exterior cameras with real-time AI video generation to produce a third-person view of the vehicle moving along the streets.

The unveiling gives fans another look at where the carmaker’s driving technology is heading. News.com.au reported that the visuals look like they belong in a video game such as Grand Theft Auto.

“This is real-time AI video generation using just half of one AI4 TRIP accelerator. Let that sink in,” Musk wrote on X.

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For context, AI video generation normally depends on huge, warehouse-sized data centers packed with top-of-the-line GPUs and extensive water cooling.

Reaction on X followed quickly. Some users called the update ‘super impressive’ and said it leaves rival systems behind, while others pushed the praise further by declaring it ‘better than GTA 6,’ just days after Grand Theft Auto 6 had the internet buzzing. “That looks so frickin amazing I can’t wait,” one person replied to Tesla’s post. Another wrote: “Can’t even articulate how impressed we are by this.” A third added: “Holy s–t. Well done Tesla team!”

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the new technology uses just half of one AI4 accelerator, the computer that powers the company’s latest vehicles. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

What is the Tesla full self-driving V15 system?

Reality View is one element of Tesla's full self driving update.

Speaking on the company’s April 2026 earnings call, Musk described V15 as ‘a complete overhaul of the software architecture’ that runs on Hardware 4.

Tesla is also making a huge safety claim, saying the new software is 25 times safer in terms of critical interventions.

The Manufacturer credits an upgraded vision encoder, the technology that interprets what the vehicles camera's see.

The system has been trained on millions of internet videos, and the same technology is being used across Tesla’s Robotaxi service and its Optimus humanoid robot program.





However, Tesla has not revealed how many kilometers the system has covered compared with the previous software to support that 25-fold improvement, so how the number was reached has not been explained.

UNILAD has approached Tesla for clarification.

Tesla has outlined several other changes alongside the visuals and the safety figure. Firstly, V15 is better at identifying hazards including potholes, small animals, road signs and debris, and it is also able to avoid deep standing water.

Tesla’s Full Self-Driving V15 update runs on Hardware 4, according to Musk’s April 2026 earnings call comments. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP via Getty Images)

The software is designed to select more appropriate speeds around school zones and in bad weather, while learning individual driving habits.

Among them, one change that may prove especially handy is the car’s ability to recognize speed cameras and automatically reduce its speed to avoid fines. In practice, that means the vehicle slows itself down when it detects a camera, with the aim of keeping the driver clear of a penalty.