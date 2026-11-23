Alexandra Daddario has addressed speculation that she could be in the running to play the next Bond girl, as anticipation continues to build around the upcoming movie.

The actress, known for roles in The White Lotus and True Detective, was asked about the rumours during an interview with Hollywood ReelTime, offering a cautious response.

“I mean, I’m very excited to see the Bond movie, but I don’t believe I’ll be in it,” Daddario said, adding that 'the internet can say anything, I guess.'

The conversation comes as speculation over the cast of Bond 26 continues, with several actresses already being discussed as potential candidates for the role opposite the next 007. Following Amazon MGM Studios' official confirmation that Robert Pattinson will take over the iconic tuxedo from Daniel Craig, fan attention has quickly shifted toward who will join him on screen

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Daddario's comments were reported by CinemaBlend, which noted that she has not appeared among the leading names on prediction market Kalshi's list of contenders. Margaret Qualley is reportedly ahead of Sydney Sweeney, with Anya Taylor-Joy and Florence Pugh also among the names being discussed.

Sydney Sweeney is also in the running to be the next 'Bond girl' (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Who is being tipped to play the next Bond girl?

While Daddario has been linked to the casting speculation, she is not currently among the names highlighted in Kalshi's reported rankings. That hasn't stopped the conversation around whether she could be a contender for the role.

Her Hershey co-star Finn Wittrock, however, appeared more encouraging when the subject came up during the interview, responding to her comments with: “Never say never!”

The exchange left the casting question open, with neither actor offering any indication that Daddario has been approached about the upcoming movie.

Alexandra Daddario starred as Rachel in HBO's The White Lotus. (Photo by TheStewartofNY/GC Images)

What films has Alexandra Daddario starred in?

Daddario has a range of screen credits spanning action movies and television dramas, including the Percy Jackson franchise, San Andreas and Texas Chainsaw 3D.

She also appeared in HBO's The White Lotus, playing Rachel, a character navigating complicated feelings about her marriage, and True Detective, where she portrayed Lisa, who is involved with Detective Hart.

Denis Villeneuve is directing the next instalment of the James Bond franchise (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

What we know about Bond 26 so far

The next Bond girl role has long attracted considerable attention whenever a new instalment of the franchise begins taking shape, with audiences often speculating about which actress could join the spy series.

While plot details and supporting cast members remain tightly under wraps, Bond 26 is already taking shape behind the camera.

Dune filmmaker Denis Villeneuve is set to direct from a script by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, with filming expected to begin in 2027 ahead of a planned 2028 release.

Given Villeneuve's past collaborations with both Pugh and Taylor-Joy on the Dune films, it is little surprise that both actresses feature heavily in early fan predictions.

For now, Daddario is focused on her current work.

Having earned an Emmy nomination for her standout role as Rachel Patton in the first season of HBO's The White Lotus, she is currently promoting the biographical drama Hershey, in which she portrays Catherine 'Kitty' Hershey alongside Wittrock as chocolate pioneer Milton Hershey.