George Lazenby has some wise words for the newest member of the Bond club, Robert Pattinson, over five decades after his own stint as the famous spy.

Lanzenby, 87, was the second man to hold the iconic role, making his debut as Bond in the 1969 blockbuster, On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, serving as the second James Bond. He followed original Bond Sean Connery, who later returned to the franchise for Diamonds Are Forever in 1971.

“Robert, welcome to the most exclusive club in the world,” the 87-year-old said in an Instagram video following the long awaited announcement. "Remember to enjoy yourself. Let’s see if you’ll have [your] ‘this never happened to the other fella’ moment.

"All the best mate, George," Lanzenby concluded the sweet video.

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Lazenby starred as Bond in the 1969 movie, On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (Photo by Screen Archives/Getty Images)

Although there's no official word from the other Bond stars yet, Ralph Fiennes, who starred as M in the last three movies alongside Daniel Craig, said he 'was still in love' with the 58-year-old.

“I’m sorry. I’m in love with Daniel Craig still, so it's hard,” he told Andy Cohen on SiriusXM Front Row.

However, Fiennes credited Pattinson for being a 'great actor'.

"I'm sure he'd be great," he added.

Robert Pattinson says the role is 'the honor of a lifetime'

Following the huge reveal, a statement from Pattinson read: "James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime. I’m deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya, and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me. To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team."

There has been no official confirmation of when the new Bond film will be released, or how long Pattinson will play the role for. However, before his casting was announced, Puck News reported that the 40-year-old's deal was to film three Bond films, as opposed to other contenders, who would appear in four.

Lazenby served as James Bond for one year (Screen Archives/Getty Images/Keith Hamshere/Getty Images/Getty Stock/Keith Hamshere/Getty Images/Keith Hamshere/Getty Images/MGM/UNILAD)

“O'Connor and Lowden, for instance, were required to sign up for four Bonds, if chosen," the publication reported. “Pattinson, on the other hand, was able to lower that commitment to three (plus a whole lot more money than the others), given his stardom."

To date, Daniel Craig is the longest serving Bond, having played the iconic role for 15 years. Lazenby starred in the role for just one year, and one film.