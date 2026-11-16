Now that Robert Pattinson has been confirmed as the next James Bond by Amazon, fans have looked back to his early career and found a strange link between his Twilight acting and landing the dream role.

When the news broke that he’d become 007 following months of speculation between a number of favorite British leading men, Pattinson said in a statement: "To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team."

The 40-year-old has seen an amazing boost to his career in the last few years, with movies such as The Odyssey, Primetime, and The Drama, all coming out this year.

However, the film franchise that turned him into a household name apparently predicted his career trajectory – if you ask fans.

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Several people on social media have posted a clip from the first Twilight movie, which came out in 2008, where he played 108-year-old vampire Edward Cullen.

Robert Pattinson is the new James Bond (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images for BFI)

The scene in question came during a moment at Forks High School’s parking lot, where many of the students began to congregate.

It shows friends of Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) handing out flyers for a James Bond-themed event when both Edward and Bella pull up in his car.

"Gambling, tuxedos, and Bond, James Bond," Eric Yorkie (Justin Chon) says.

In one of the versions of the clip posted online, the Bond theme tune was overlaid on top of Edward’s arrival, and fans are convinced it’s a prediction to rival any other.

"Was rewatching Twilight last week (as usual) and this happened and I said WAITTTT a damn minute!!!!!" posted one X user.

Another wrote: "Twilight literally predicted Robert Pattinson being James Bond btw."

Someone else said: "The way twilight prophesied robert pattinson’s james bond era… so ahead of its time."

Fans think this scene held a future clue (Summit Entertainment)

A fourth joked: "TWILIGHT got there before the SIMPSONS."

Pattinson appeared in all five movies in The Twilight Saga, which ran from 2008 to 2012 and was based on Stephenie Meyer’s popular teen books.

Anyway, his latest announcement has come as a delightful piece of news for many - including the actor himself.

"James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime," Pattinson said. "I'm deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya, and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me."

Meanwhile, Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, added: "Today marks a defining moment for our studio and a significant milestone in the history of James Bond as we proudly introduce Robert Pattinson as the next 007.

(Amazon MGM Studios)

"This iconic character has captivated audiences around the world for more than six decades, and there’s no doubt that Robert’s remarkable range, magnetic screen presence, and quiet intensity make him an exceptional choice to carry that legacy forward.

"With Denis Villeneuve at the helm, Amy Pascal and David Heyman producing, Tanya Lapointe executive producing, and a brilliant script from Steven Knight, we have a world-class creative team in place to usher in a new era of Bond, and we couldn’t be more excited about the journey ahead."