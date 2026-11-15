James Bond fans think clue to next 007 has been hiding in plain sight all along
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James Bond fans think clue to next 007 has been hiding in plain sight all along

007 fans are calling it 'the most compelling evidence' they've seen so far

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Amazon MGM Studios

Topics: James Bond, Film and TV

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha is a journalist at UNILAD, who specializes in celebrity and TV content, while also covering breaking news, health, and American politics. Before joining UNILAD, she worked as a TV Writer at OK! Magazine and The Mirror.

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