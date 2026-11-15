James Bond fans think clue to next 007 has been hiding in plain sight all along

Callum Turner, Robert Pattinson, Josh O’Connor or someone else entirely? It’s the question on everyone’s mind: who will play the next James Bond? While details have been kept firmly under wraps, one TikTok user believes the answer may have been hiding in plain sight all along.

It's been more than five years since Daniel Craig's final appearance as 007 in No Time To Die, so it's not surprising that film fanatics are getting impatient. Reports last month suggested that final screen tests were due in days, with Josh O'Connor, Jack Lowden and Callum Turner hotly tipped to be the final candidates.

Turner has long been the fan favorite – but now, there's a 'huge clue' we might have missed.

TikTok creator Ian Thinks (@ianthinks) believes Slow Horses star Lowden, Jack Lowden, is the chosen one, and believes his choice to wear a watch by Swiss watchmaker OMEGA could have given the game away.

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One TikTok user believes Jack Lowden is the next 007 (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

In his video, Ian explains how the company have been the official watch of James Bond for 30 years, first appearing on 007's wrist in GoldenEye in 1995.

"Whoever the next James Bond is has to be available for this partnership," he claimed.

Ian then went on to explain how Twilight star Robert Pattinson and X-Men star Nicholas Hoult both work with rival Swiss watchmaker Jaeger-LeCoultre, meaning that, if the theory is correct, they're out of the running.

"Josh O'Connor is officially partnered with Bulgari, and then we come to my favorite choice, Callum Turner," the TikToker continued, before stating the latter has a deal with Johnnie Walker Blue Label. However, it's important to note that this is a whiskey, not a watch deal.

Then, we arrive at Jack Lowden, who is not only 'available' for the deal, it looks like he's already part of it. In fact, he was seen wearing an Aqua Terra watch at the Golden Globes. He was also promoted alongside three other brand ambassadors on their social media account.

Many still believe Callum Turner will become the next 007 (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)

Ian predicts that the announcement will come 'after the Dune 3 heats cools off'.

"This is the most compelling evidence I’ve seen so far," one social media user penned in the comment section.

"If y'all watch the last season of Slow Horses, Jack’s character died, it was very sudden and weird bc Jack is a main character of that show. So, I think you might be right!" exclaimed a second.

However, others aren't convinced, and still believe fan favorite Callum Turner has bagged the role.

"It's Callum Turner - its too big a marketing opportunity to miss - Dua Lipa to sing theme tune - husband wife partnership," one speculated.

We guess we'll have to wait and see!