Billy Evans claims he 'did not consent' to full-frontal nude scene in You Can See Everything

Billy Evans says he 'did not give consent' for a full-frontal naked shot of him to appear in You Can See Everything.

The A24 documentary follows the life of Thernos Inc founder Elizabeth Holmes in her final month before starting her 11-year federal prison sentence for defrauding her investors.

It was publicly released in the US last month, and the UK earlier this month.

Directed by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, the documentary sees Holmes and her partner Billy Evans invite a film crew to document them in their home in the build-up and one scene reveals a full-frontal shot of Evans in the shower.

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Despite director Oppenheim's previous comments on the scene as being as if Evans 'really had something he wanted to show to us and to the world,' Evans has responded claiming the 'recollections are pretty different on that' and he 'did not give consent'.

Elizabeth Holmes and Billy Evans invited a film crew inside their home in the days prior to her starting her prison sentence (A24)

Billy Evans 'was just as surprised as the rest of the country' at his full-frontal nude scene

He told CBS' Matt Gutman: "Did I know they were filming me in the shower, yes. But we would film 16 hours a day, like all sorts of things were filmed with assurances made.

"I was just as surprised as the rest of the country to have my whole body on camera for the world to see."

Evans reflected on what an 'awkward experience' it's been knowing his kids' teachers have seen him in that way.

"It's really uncomfortable. I'm not proud of it. I didn't want it," he added.

He notred the commentary about it has been 'weird' to see as well, reflecting on comments such as: "Oh, he's just showing the world."

Evans reflected while he's a 'confident guy,' he's 'not that confident'.

When asked by Gutman if he'd called Fielder to discuss the scene after seeing it, Evans claimed he 'communicated with them before the film came out' requesting they 'pixelate' the scene.

Billy Evans said he 'did not consent' to the scene (CBS Sunday Morning)

Billy Evans claims he asked filmmakers to 'pixelate' nude scene

Evans said he spoke to the filmmakers both himself, but also through lawyers, prior to the movie's release questioning if there was 'anything' they could do with the scene.

"Because I'd heard rumors from people who'd seen the film in the early screenings," he added.

However, Evans claims 'they refused to do so'.

"The irony behind that is people say, clearly Billy wanted the world to see this. I very much did not," he continued. "To the point in which I'm asking them, and like, pleading to them not to show this before the film became public in theaters."

He resolved: "Apparently it was something that Nathan and A24 really wanted to show the world, but it's not something I did. And it's embarrassing."

Although, quickly adding: "I'd also say the color grading is, like, way off."

It follows Oppenheim speaking out about the scene, stating Billy told him 'he didn't care about being seen naked'.

The director told GQ they were in the car riding back from the gym and he told Evans they'd give him 'some time to shower'.

Oppenheim claimed: "And Billy responded, ‘Want to film me showering?’ I offered to film him in a way that could avoid seeing his genitals, but Billy said he didn’t care about being seen naked."

A24 had no comment to Variety.

UNILAD has contacted A24.