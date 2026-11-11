Boy Meets World star Rider Strong says he was 'completely screwed' in sitcom negotiations in candid admission
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Boy Meets World star Rider Strong says he was 'completely screwed' in sitcom negotiations in candid admission

Rider Strong also explained what stopped him from walking away from the hit sitcom sooner

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Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Topics: Nostalgia, Film and TV, Books, Celebrity

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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