Talladega Nights child star Grayson Russell reveals the one thing he was 'uncomfortable' doing in the movie
Home>Film & TV>News

Talladega Nights child star Grayson Russell reveals the one thing he was 'uncomfortable' doing in the movie

Grayson Russell, who played Texas Ranger Bobby in Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, spoke to UNILAD to mark its 20th anniversary

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Sony Pictures Releasing

Topics: Film and TV, Nostalgia, News

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

X

@niamhshackleton

You might also like

Choose your content: