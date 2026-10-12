The Addams Family child star Jimmy Workman looks unrecognizable 34 years after playing Pugsley

Jimmy Workman, the child star who played Pugsley Addams in The Addams Family is now unrecognizable from his time on the big screen.

Nearly 30 years after starring in the iconic spooky classic, Jimmy Workman decided to work behind the camera rather than in front of it.

Workman was 11 years old when he landed the role in the 1991 comedy about a quirky gothic family, and he returned as Pugsley in the 1993 sequel, Addams Family Values.

Jimmy Workman made his big-screen debut in Barry Sonnenfeld's 1991 adaptation of The Addams Family.

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Playing Pugsley alongside Christina Ricci's Wednesday, he was part of the younger generation of the eccentric Addams clan, joining a cast that included Anjelica Huston as Morticia, Raúl Juliá as Gomez and Christopher Lloyd as Uncle Fester.

He reprised the role in Addams Family Values two years later, with Sonnenfeld once again at the helm.

In the sequel, the arrival of a new Addams baby and Joan Cusack's manipulative Debbie, who sets her sights on Uncle Fester, leads to Wednesday and Pugsley being shipped off to Camp Chippewa, where their dark personalities clash with the camp's relentlessly upbeat atmosphere.

His other screen credits include Christmas in Connecticut (1992), Black Sheep (1996), As Good as It Gets (1997) and The Biggest Fan. He also voiced Marvin in the animated series Life with Louie.

Jimmy Workman at "The Addams Family" panel at 2024 Los Angeles Comic Con. (Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images)

What does Jimmy Workman do now?

Workman's working life has changed since his Addams Family days.

He works behind the scenes in both film and television productions, primarily as a transportation coordinator and captain, according to IMDB.

Some of the films he has worked on as transportation coordinator recently include Queen of the Ring (2024) and Muzzle (2023), as well as working on the second unit driving team for Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F (2024)

He is also an active member of Teamsters Local 399, the labor union representing theatrical drivers, coordinators, and logistics staff in the film industry.

Workman was 11 years old when he landed the role of Pugsley Addams. (Photo by Bobby Bank/Getty Images)

Is Jimmy Workman related to Ariel Winter?

Even away from the big screen, Workman remains connected to the industry through his family.

His younger sister is Ariel Winter, best known for playing Alex Dunphy in the US sitcom Modern Family from 2009 to 2020.

The siblings' family has also been in the headlines.

In 2012, when Ariel was 14, their sister Shanelle Workman claimed that their mother, Chrisoula, had been physically and emotionally abusive toward Ariel, and applied to become Ariel's legal guardian.

A year later, Jimmy argued that Shanelle was actually the problem and tried to become his sister's guardian himself, but he was unsuccessful. Guardianship was awarded to Shanelle in 2014.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the disagreement between Ariel and her mother is ongoing, and the two have yet to reconcile.