The Addams Family child star Jimmy Workman looks unrecognizable 34 years after playing Pugsley
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The Addams Family child star Jimmy Workman looks unrecognizable 34 years after playing Pugsley

Jimmy Workman is still in Hollywood, but has an entirely different role from acting.

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Paramount Pictures Hook:

Topics: Nostalgia, Film and TV, Celebrity

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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