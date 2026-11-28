Geena Meszaros, a star of Netflix's The Body, has explained why she won't be revealing her age anytime soon.

The Body follows a group of Catholic high school girls who take ecstasy and hold a mock seance in an old nunnery, including jokingly offering up their friend as a virgin 'sacrifice'.

Things go horribly wrong though as the group is forced to contend with the supernatural results of their joke seance.

Fans have praised Meszaros for her role in the series, as speculation surrounding the breakthrough actor's age gathers pace.

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“If she’s actually in her 30s I’ll be so surprised because she played Lisbeth so well!! I gen thought she was 20s max,” one person penned on X.

The actor plays Lisbeth in the Netflix show (Matei Horvath/FilmMagic)

While a second penned: "Fair play to her if she wants to keep it a secret to land more roles, she’s very talented.”

The actor recently spoke to Vogue, where she was giving no indication of her actual age after playing the role of a teenager in The Body.

The outlet directly asked Meszaros her age, to which she responded: "I don’t know if the world is ready to know. I’m scared…I play young."

Elsewhere in the interview, The Body star reflected on her childhood and how that plays a part in her role as Lisbeth in the Netflix show.

"Growing up, I actually used to sort of befriend people who bullied me. I would make myself small if I knew somebody was a threat to me," she told Vogue.

Geena Meszaros has been speaking about her role in the Netflix show (Rodin Eckenroth/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

"The way that Lisbeth gets power is by observing the girls and molding herself into them. I really feel like she mimics people…she’s making herself not a threat in such an extreme way. It’s gaining trust, I think. It’s kind of the flip of [my experience] almost, where she starts out small, and then she slowly makes herself bigger."

Meszaros expressed her delight at landing the role, but she is now looking forward to spending time with her family now that The Body is out.

"This role truly was a dream role, and now I have to figure out what my next dream role is going to be,” she added. “I am really excited to just go back and spend time with family and be normal for a little bit."