A petition slamming a Netflix drama as 'blasphemous' appears to have had the opposite effect to its intended one after gathering over 100,000 signatures.

The frustration was directed towards the series The Body, a supernatural horror and coming of age series set in a high school.

It follows a group of catholic high school girls who take ecstasy and hold a mock seance in an old nunnery, including jokingly offering up their friend as a virgin 'sacrifice'.

As tends to happen in these situations, things go horribly wrong and the group has to spend the rest of the series contending with the supernatural results of their joke seance. I mean we've all been there.

Advert

But the series has attracted the ire of people who put together a strongly-worded petition decrying the show as 'a blasphemous anti-Christian series featuring satanic ritual' and accusing it of 'defiling the faith of millions of Christian families'.

“Netflix walks straight into your home," the petition warns. "It sits in your living room and on your family television. It glows on the phone in your teenager’s bedroom after lights out.

The Body features a group of school girls dealing with the supernatural fallout of a joke seance (Netflix)

"Parents cannot screen every show teens press play on. Netflix is counting on that.

"The show’s own tagline promises that the girls ‘pray hard and sin harder.’ You spend years teaching your daughter to pray. Netflix wants to teach her that prayer leads to the Devil.”

The petition went on to say taht it wants to 'prove Netflix wrong', saying that 'a few complaints get ignored' but 'when Christians of every church stand together, Netflix feels it in its subscriber count'.

But despite drawing a lot of signatures, the petition doesn't seem to have worked, horror film site Bloody Disgusting reports.

In its first week streaming on Netflix, The Body was the third-most-watched English-language series around the world, which is pretty impressive considering that it doesn't have a big name attached to it to draw in that extra attention from star power.

The show has seen a big climb in popularity since its release (Netflix)

It's not clear whether it's the stir created by the petition itself which has drawn extra attention to the show, but despite gaining a lot of signatures the show has still done very well on Netflix.

But what we do know is that after starting out in third place in its first week, in its second week The Body would climb to the top spot and become the most-watched English language series around the world on Netflix, as attention moves away from season two of spy thriller Black Doves and true-crime documentary Taken: Natalee Holloway.

The series' future is still not certain, as it has not yet been renewed for a second season, though its strong performance on Netflix is likely to be a big factor in that decision.

The show's co-creators Quinn Shephard and Gina Gammell have for their part said that they definitely have more ideas of where they want to take the show if it is renewed.

Speaking to MovieWeb, they said that they would feel 'so lucky to get a second season', and that they are 'manifesting a second season for sure'.