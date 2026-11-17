A group of more than 100,000 people have opposed the release of a new horror series after complaints it features ‘Christian schoolgirls, a dark initiation ritual, the Devil and prophetic visions’.

A faith-based protest has been launched against the series, which follows the story of a group of Catholic schoolgirls who throw a party on Halloween night, take ecstasy, and perform a mock Satanic ritual in which they offer one of their classmates as a sacrifice.

After the girl falls into a coma, the others begin experiencing what they believe to be prophetic visions of her, triggering mass hysteria that spreads throughout their school and community.

But the petition group have deemed that the show is 'defiling the faith of millions of Christian families'.

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Prior to the release on November 11, the group wrote a letter addressed to Peter Rice, Chief Content Officer of Netflix, in which they said: "In a few days, Netflix will send something into Christian homes that no parent would ever invite in.

The series has proved to be controversial. (Netflix)

"On November 11, Netflix releases all eight episodes of The Body worldwide. It features Christian schoolgirls, a dark initiation ritual, the Devil and 'prophetic visions'. You spend years teaching your daughter to pray. Netflix wants to teach her that prayer leads to the Devil. And it is doing it with your money."

They continued: "Every month, Christian families pay Netflix, and Netflix spends it on contempt for their faith. Once the show reaches your living room and your teenager’s phone, the damage is done. Nobody can take it back."

While The Body is not based on a true story, executive producers Quinn Shephard and Gina Gammell say that they had to dig deep into their own high school experiences to bring a bit of reality to the series.

Gammell, a non-Christian, actually attended an all-girls Christian high school herself.

A letter addressed to the Chief Content Officer at Netflix is attached to the petition. (Netflix)

But the letter added: "It is time to prove Netflix wrong. A few complaints get ignored. But when Christians of every church stand together, Netflix feels it in its subscriber count.

"One signature is easy to ignore. Hundreds of thousands are not. You and I need as many names as possible to make Netflix cancel The Body."

Netflix has not issued an official public statement addressing the backlash, or the CitizenGO petition demanding the removal of its series.

The petition is aiming to get 200,000 signatures.

UNILAD has reached out to Netflix for comment.