After the adrenaline rush of Monday's announcement, Bond fans are on the edge of their seats waiting for the next reveal. With Robert Pattinson now confirmed as the next 007, who will play his nemesis?

From Jaws and Ernst Stavro Blofeld to Elektra King, the franchise has had some iconic villains over the years.

For the past few months, everyone has been following the likes of Callum Turner, Jack Lowden, and Josh O’Connor like a hawk to see if the Bond contenders had dropped any hints. Now we know it was Robert Pattinson who reportedly came in at the eleventh hour, we can stop dedicating our lives to working out who Daniel Craig's replacement will be.

Next up is trying to work out who will be playing Bond's nemesis. Here's 10 people you should be keeping your eye on...

Henry Cavill

Henry Cavill was once in the running for Bond (Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage)

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What could have been. The Superman actor has been opening about auditioning for the role of 007 in the past, losing out to Daniel Craig. But could he be back in the audition room as a villain?

Speaking to Heat magazine last year, Cavill said 'he 'didn't turn the role down - it just wasn't the right time'.

Although he said he may be 'a bit old for Bond' at 42, he hasn't ruled out a shot at being the next villain.

"I would love to be a Bond villain, though", he said. "If it was the right character, I think that would be fascinating to explore."

Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt said he 'would be up for it' after it was announced Pattinson would be playing Bond (Photo by Matei Horvath/FilmMagic)

Following Amazon's announcement, Pitt said he'd 'like to take on' the role as the Bond villain.

“Robert ... You know what, I’d like to do that,” Pitt told Extra TV. “I mean, my man Javier [Bardem] did it so well. It’s tall shoes, but I’d take that on, yeah."

Daniel Radcliffe

Could Radcliffe and Pattinson reunite? (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Could the Harry Potter actors be reunited once again? Rumors that Radcliffe was interested in the role have been floating around for years, with a source telling Closer this summer that he was 'being taken seriously'.

"His interest is being taken seriously, not least because he has a close, long-standing relationship with one of the new producers, David Heyman, who he worked with on the Harry Potter films," an insider told the publication.

Saoirse Ronan

Ronan has expressed her desire for the role (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)

High up on the list is Lady Bird star, Saoirse Ronan. “I will stand by really wanting to play a Bond villain, which I will say again and again," she told Vanity Fair in 2014.

Because anytime that I’ve gotten a chance to play someone who’s a little bit evil, I just love it. And I think it would be really fun to do that again."

Barry Keoghan

Keoghan would rather play the villain than 007 (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

Although he previously said he 'doesn't fit the criteria for Bond' Keoghan wouldn't rule out a villain role.

"I’d rather come in and do the villain. The man teasing Bond, that’s more me," he told Radio Times.

In a later interview with Extra TV in March 2026, he added: "I don't think I'd play James Bond. It's such a role that requires, you know, certain things. I don't think I'd play James Bond himself, but I'd like to come in and do the villain. Just saying."

Cillian Murphy

Could Murphy play another villain? (Photo by Adrian Dennis / AFP via Getty Images)

The Peaky Blinders star was sat across from Keoghan during his Extra TV interview, but is there a possibility we could see him in the role? The bookies think so.

He's no stranger to a villainous role, having portrayed evil characters such as Dr Jonathan Crane, better known as Scarecrow, in Batman Begins, and Jackson Rippner in Red Eye.

Elizabeth Hurley

Hurley said playing a Bond villain 'would be a dream' (Photo by Simon Ackerman/WireImage)

The Austin Powers star has previously said playing a Bond villain would be her 'dream'.

"My dream is to be a Bond villain – with or without a catsuit. I loved the Daniel Craig Bond films, but all the villains were men," she told the Guardian in 2024.

Idris Elba

Idris Elba was rumored to be the next Bond for years (Photo by Jesse Grant/Variety via Getty Images)

For years, Idris Elba was considered a frontrunner to take over as 007, so many fans were surprised when his name was noticeably absent from the rumoured contenders to replace Daniel Craig.

However, it doesn't mean he can't play the villain, as the bookies haven't ruled him out.

James Norton

Norton has also expressed his desire for the role (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

You don't ask, you don't get. British actor Norton, known for his roles in Bob Marley: One Love and Joy.

"I would love to play a Bond villain," he told Gentlemen's Journal.

Alex Kingston

Kingston wants to play a villain 'who doesn't fancy Bond' (Photo by Simon Ackerman/Getty Images)

The Doctor Who star has been campaigning for the role since 2021, expressing her desire to be ' a villain who actually does not find James Bond sexy at all'.

She further expressed to the Radio Times: “I’d love to be the female villain. Because they never have female villains, I mean the big one, they’ve never had a woman being the villain.”