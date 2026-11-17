Yesterday (November 16), Amazon sent the internet into a frenzy when it announced that Twilight star Robert Pattinson would be the next James Bond. Although the 40-year-old actor was a relatively late addition to the rumour mill, fans were left stunned after spotting that the casting appeared to break a 64-year-old franchise tradition.

Previously, the role of Bond was in the hands of producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, where the role of 007 made the actor - never the other way around. However, Pattinson has been one of the biggest names in Hollywood since the release of the first Twilight movie in 2008. Despite playing a number of huge roles already, Pattinson said the role of Bond was 'an honor of a lifetime'.

"I’m deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya, and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team."

Although his casting was one of the best kept secrets in showbiz, here are a number of clues that may have given it away...

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Pattinson said 'to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime' (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images for BFI)

Batman delays

One of the biggest tell tale signs that something was brewing in Robert Pattinson's world was the unexplained delays surrounding The Batman: Part II. Many ruled Pattinson out of the running due to his his Bruce Wayne commitments, but the movie, which was originally scheduled for release in October 2025, was conveniently pushed back and is now not expected to hit cinemas until 2028...

'Secret audition'

Despite actors such as Callum Turner and Jack Lowden being rumored as frontrunners for months, Pattinson only entered the conversation at the start of November, when reports emerged that he had 'secretly auditioned' alongside Nicholas Hoult.

The official 'soft launch' maybe?

The Batman: Part II is scheduled to hit cinemas in 2028 (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

'I'd definitely like to go for Bond'

Manifestation at its finest. Despite his huge roles as Edward Cullen and Batman, Pattinson has always had his eyes on 007.

“I’d definitely like to go for Bond, but in more like 20 years,” Pattinson told The Sun in 2012. "There'd be nothing worse than, like, 'let's get a fresh-faced Bond!' That would be the worst idea in the world.”

'Three film contract'

Just days before the long awaited announcement, Puck News reported that the 40-year-old's deal was to film three Bond films, should he get the role, as opposed to other contenders, who would appear in four.

“O'Connor and Lowden, for instance, were required to sign up for four Bonds, if chosen," the publication reported. “Pattinson, on the other hand, was able to lower that commitment to three (plus a whole lot more money than the others), given his stardom."

If reports are accurate, it would show that the producers were apparently willing to negotiate special terms, suggesting they really wanted him for the role.

Many believed Callum Turner would become the new 007 (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)

His relationship with Denis Villeneuve

Denis Villeneuve was announced as director of the next James Bond film on 25 June 2025 by Amazon MGM Studios, months before the new Bond was revealed. Villeneuve and Pattinson are no strangers to each other, having worked together on the upcoming Dune: Part Three.

'I like taking jobs of younger actors'

As memes of the booked and busy Pattinson 'taking everyone's job' a tongue-in-cheek comment from a Vanity Fair lie detector interview with Jennifer Lawrence from November 2025 resurfaced.

When asked if he would reprise his role as Edward Cullen, Pattinson joked: "It would be great! I like taking jobs of younger actors. I do. I want to play 17 again."



