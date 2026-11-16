Survivor Greece contestant shares health update six months after losing part of his leg in horrific accident

A Survivor Greece contestant whose leg was severed by a tourist boat has shared his progress as he learns to walk again.

Stavros Floros shared footage of him walking and kicking a football with a prosthetic on Instagram on Saturday (November 14), writing: “Six months have passed, after crazy fights I decided to now upload the first steps I managed to take in my attempt to get back into reality.”

He added in another post last month: "I've missed being able to do the simplest things in life like playing football and it's weird. You can have a thousand problems in your life until you have a health problem. Then you only have one problem."

Flores lost his left leg above the knee on May 11 when a tourist boat struck him while he was spearfishing off the Dominican Republic, according to court documents obtained by CBC News. His right leg was also severely injured.

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He was taken ashore and transferred to a local medical clinic, then moved to a hospital in Miami, where he underwent multiple surgeries and spent 61 days in recovery.

In early September, Floros filed a lawsuit in Miami-Dade Circuit Court seeking $100 million in damages. It names AcunMedya, AcunMedya Global, Acun LLC, Turkish businessman Acun Ilicali and the parent company of Skai TV as defendants.

Speaking to TheWrap after the filing, Floros said: “I went onto a reality show and ended up with only one leg at 22 years old, having felt like I was slowly dying."

He told the Miami Herald: "My whole life has changed. My mind is like, ‘All of this happened for a game?’”

Why is Stavros Floros suing the Survivor Greece producers?

Floros was competing in season 13 of the show when the accident happened.

Per CBC News, court papers describe May 11 as not a ‘game’ day, when contestants take part in challenges, though they were still to be filmed carrying out ‘survival activities’.

Stavros Floros was competing in Season 13 of Survivor Greece when he was injured in the Dominican Republic on May 11. (Survivor Greece)

The lawsuit alleges the production had not established any protections or deployed any safety vessels, despite knowing of ‘heavy, high-speed commercial and tourist boat traffic’. It claims the production ‘failed to take any corrective action’.

Fellow contestant Emmanouil Malliaros said in a statement that Floros was swimming within 10 meters of a small inflatable dive marker, and within 100 meters of the shoreline, when he was hit.

He claimed the boat kept going and only turned back once tourists on board demanded the operator return, and a passenger applied a temporary tourniquet.

Attorney Jason Margulies said, as reported by The Independent: “This is an egregious matter where a young and successful influencer has been left with catastrophic permanent injuries as a result of the callous disregard for safety by a large multi-national production company entrusted to produce the show Survivor.”

Skai TV, which airs the series, suspended broadcasts after the incident, per eKathimerini.

In a statement obtained by the outlet, the station said production is carried out ‘exclusively under the control and responsibility of AcunMedya’ but that it would contribute ‘in every possible way’ to his treatment and rehabilitation care.

AcunMedya said at the time that an investigation was ongoing and that the incident occurred during a break in filming, with the statement describing the spearfishing as ‘outside the competitive process of the reality show’.

UNILAD has contacted AcunMedya, AcunMedya Global, Acun LLC, Acun Ilicali and Skai TV for comment.