Survivor Greece contestant shares health update six months after losing part of his leg in horrific accident
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Survivor Greece contestant shares health update six months after losing part of his leg in horrific accident

The update comes after he filed a $100 million lawsuit against the show's producers over the accident

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Skai TV

Topics: Film and TV, Court, Health

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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