Mariska Hargitay’s jaw-dropping salary for Law & Order: SVU has been revealed
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Mariska Hargitay’s jaw-dropping salary for Law & Order: SVU has been revealed

Hargitay has been playing Captain Olivia Benson since the very first episode of the NBC show, which aired in 1999

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Araya Doheny/Getty Images for HBO

Topics: Film and TV, Celebrity

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha is a journalist at UNILAD, who specializes in celebrity and TV content, while also covering breaking news, health, and American politics. Before joining UNILAD, she worked as a TV Writer at OK! Magazine and The Mirror.

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