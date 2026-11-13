Mariska Hargitay’s jaw-dropping salary for Law & Order: SVU has been revealed

Mariska Hargitay has been a fan favorite on Law & Order: SVU for 25 years - and she has the bank balance to show it.

As well as starring as Captain Olivia Benson on the NBC crime show, Hargitay has also served as an executive producer since season 15. The hit show is currently on its 26th season, and Hargitay is celebrating her 600th episode.

“I wanted to go home and go to bed,” the 62-year-old told Variety about the celebrations. However, she told the publication it 'was one of the most extraordinary, meaningful nights'.

According to the publication, the star now earns almost $850,000 per episode for her acting and producing roles. With a typical season consisting of around 21 to 22 episodes, this could amount to an estimated $17.85 million to $18.7 million per season.

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UNILAD has contacted NBC for comment.

During a toast, the star said it 'didn't feel real' that she had featured in 600 episodes of the show.

“Here we are at episode 600, and it really doesn’t feel totally real," she said. "Which in a way is exactly how it should feel, because it’s as if we all get to live in this dream of what you thought might be possible someday."

Hargitay has filmed her 600th episode of the NBC show (Photo by Hippolyte Petit/WireImage)

“And you’ve shown that it’s not only possible, but it’s so much better than anyone could have imagined.”

Alongside her role on Law & Order, and movies including My Mom Jane and Perfume, Hargitay has her Joyful Heart Foundation, which works to transform society’s response to sexual assault, domestic violence and child abuse, while advocating for survivors’ healing, justice and support.

Hargitay has also taken her policing experience off screen, while recording an episode of the show in 2024.

Hargitay has starred in Law & Order: SUV since 1999 (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Adorably, a little girl found the actress recording upcoming episodes of Law & Order: SVU in Fort Tryon Park in New York City.

A witness told PEOPLE Magazine that the child had been separated from her mom in the Anne Loftus Playground in Fort Tryon Park. She then ran to the actress for help, seemingly believing she was a real police officer, and the star reportedly stopped filming for 20 minutes to aid the little girl.

Fortunately, The Perfect Weapon star managed to reunite the child with her mother and resume the filming of the critically acclaimed TV show.







