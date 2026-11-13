Jimmy Kimmel Live! audience member reveals what really happens behind the scenes
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Jimmy Kimmel Live! audience member reveals what really happens behind the scenes

'It felt less like being an audience member and more like being an extra'

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: (Photo by Randy Holmes/Disney via Getty Images)

Topics: Hollywood, Entertainment, Film and TV

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha is a journalist at UNILAD, who specializes in celebrity and TV content, while also covering breaking news, health, and American politics. Before joining UNILAD, she worked as a TV Writer at OK! Magazine and The Mirror.

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