Johnny Depp's massive pay cut for new comeback role Ebenezer revealed
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Johnny Depp's massive pay cut for new comeback role Ebenezer revealed

Johnny Depp was previously named the most overpaid actor in Hollywood by Forbes

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey

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Featured Image Credit: Paramount Pictures

Topics: Film and TV, Johnny Depp, Celebrity

Emma Rosemurgey
Emma Rosemurgey

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