Eye-watering paycheck Johnny Depp could get from new Pirates of the Caribbean movie as potential cast revealed
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Eye-watering paycheck Johnny Depp could get from new Pirates of the Caribbean movie as potential cast revealed

Johnny Depp’s possible Pirates comeback could come with another major twist for the franchise

Ben Williams

Ben Williams

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Featured Image Credit: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival

Topics: Johnny Depp, Disney, Hollywood, Entertainment

Ben Williams
Ben Williams

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