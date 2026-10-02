Lois & Clark star Dean Cain now has a very different role alongside his acting work
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Lois & Clark star Dean Cain now has a very different role alongside his acting work

The former superhero traded his suit for another kind, but last year took on a role that some may view as controversial

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

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Featured Image Credit: Bob D'Amico/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Topics: Superman, Donald Trump, US News

Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

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