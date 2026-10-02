Former Superman actor Dean Cain is living a very different life decades after stepping out of the suit.

The 60-year-old actor shot to fame playing Clark Kent in the hit 1990s television series Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman.

While he continues to work as a filmmaker today, Dean Cain has spent his recent years building a property portfolio.

He bought an oceanfront Malibu home in 2004 for $2.6 million before flipping it in 2023 for $6.25 million, eventually relocating to a $4 million estate in Henderson, Nevada.

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Alongside his real estate moves, he remains closely tied to politics, having endorsed President Donald Trump during multiple presidential campaigns.

During an August campaign rally at the Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas, Trump singled the actor out from the stage.

"And a handsome actor named Dean Cain, who has been with us since the beginning," Trump shouted to the audience where Cain was present.

"Right from the beginning, Dean!"

Dean Cain, pictured alongside 'Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman' co-star Teri Hatcher, back in 1994 (ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

But beyond his political appearances and property investments, Cain shocked fans when he revealed back in 2018 that he was sworn in as a law enforcement officer.

However, it doesn't end there! Just last year, the actor announced his official involvement with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Speaking in a video posted to his Instagram account, Cain addressed his decision to sign up with the organization.

“For those who don’t know, I am a sworn law enforcement officer, as well as being a filmmaker, and I felt it was important to join with our first responders to help secure the safety of all Americans, not just talk about it. So I joined up,” Cain told his followers.

“Here’s your opportunity to join ICE. You can earn lots of great benefits and pay. Since President Trump took office, ICE has arrested hundreds of thousands of criminals, including terrorists, rapists, murderers, paedophiles, MS-13 gang members, drug traffickers, you name it – very dangerous people who are no longer on the streets.

Cain became an honorary Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer in 2025 (Instagram/deuces1966)

“You can defend your homeland and get great benefits like a $50,000 signing bonus, think about that, student loan repayment (legally), enhanced retirement benefits, and special pay for those in the field operations and law enforcement roles."

He continued: “You also don’t need an undergraduate degree; you can get to work right away. So if you want to help save America, ICE is arresting the worst of the worst and removing them from America’s streets. I like that. I voted for that.

“They need your help, we need your help, to protect our homeland for families. Join today if it’s something that tickles your fancy because we can use you.”

At the time, his announcement raised questions regarding his qualifications with critics suggesting he lacked the proper training required for the federal agency.

Hitting back at the criticism, he replied: "I'm not untrained. I've been a sheriff's deputy for almost 10 years. I've been a sworn sheriff's deputy and a reserve police officer. So, I don't know why you're saying untrained."