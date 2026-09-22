Trump's new 'White House Rolex' has subtle hidden detail but there's 'no one rich enough' to buy it

Donald Trump's insiders have been spotted wearing extremely exclusive 'White House Rolexes,' but not all is as it seems.

The watches, which have been purchased from Rolex and then customised by a bespoke jeweller in London, come in two glamorous options.

Both the gold Day-Date Presidential and the GMT Pepsi have blue faces with the gold seal of the president on the dial, and stars sitting on the 45- and 47-second markers.

On the back of watches sits an engraving of the White House.

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Trump's chief of staff Susie Wiles is believed to have a White House Rolex (Annabelle GORDON / AFP via Getty Images)

These exclusive timepieces are, in fact, so exclusive, that only a very small number of people inside Trump's inner circle has one.

But while you might be forgiven for assuming the president had been generous in gifting the Rolexes to his most loyal companions, you'd be wrong.

The only people in possession of a so-called 'White House Rolex' are those who have enough money to purchase one for themselves.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, one insider joked: "There's no one f***ing rich enough in the West Wing to actually buy the watch."

While that's probably not strictly true, the Day-Date Presidential does sell for around $50,000 before any modifications are made, meaning the timepieces are definitely hefty investments.

Those reported to own their own White House Rolex include Trump's chief of staff Susie Wiles, billionaire special envoy Steve Witkoff, and White House counsel Will Scharf.

JD Vance's inner circle are also believed to be in recipient of the exclusive watches, including his chief of staff Nick Luna and national security adviser Cliff Sims.

Trump's former campaign manager Chris LaCivita and presidential pollster Tony Fabrizio also own White House Rolexes according to reports.

Staff are expected to purchase their own White House Rolex (Kent Nishimura / AFP via Getty Images)

Despite not having gifted the Rolexes himself, Trump has allegedly splashed out on Florsheim shoes for his inner circle, including JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Elsewhere, official documents revealed the president had spent $155,000 on holiday gifts for four of his closest aides, in what was financially disclosed as 'Cash Gifts for Holidays'.

Trump's executive assistant Natalie Harp, communications adviser Margo Martin and deputy director of Oval Office operations Chamberlain Harris reportedly received $45,000 each while director of Oval Office operations Walt Nauta received $20,000.

The president has also been known to handout pairs of his distinctive red cufflinks bearing the presidential seal, however these have been gifted far beyond his inner circle.

UNILAD has reached out to the White House for comment.