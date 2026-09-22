Trump's new 'White House Rolex' has subtle hidden detail but there's 'no one rich enough' to buy it
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Trump's new 'White House Rolex' has subtle hidden detail but there's 'no one rich enough' to buy it

Only Trump's inner circle are believed to be in possession of a 'White House Rolex'

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey

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Featured Image Credit: SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images

Topics: US News, Donald Trump

Emma Rosemurgey
Emma Rosemurgey

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