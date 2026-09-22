Key food items to keep stocked up on as state of emergency declared in US over 'super' El Niño
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Key food items to keep stocked up on as state of emergency declared in US over 'super' El Niño

As El Niño threatens to disrupt global food chain supplies, nutrition experts have revealed the ideal cupboard setup

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

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Featured Image Credit: Peter Zay/Anadolu via Getty Images

Topics: Climate Change

Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

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