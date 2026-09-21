Flights grounded at major airports in US after construction worker cut cable
Home>News>Travel

Flights grounded at major airports in US after construction worker cut cable

New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport and New York City's John F Kennedy International Airport are among those affected

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Al Drago/Getty Images

Topics: Travel, Plane

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

Choose your content: