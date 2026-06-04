TSA hack at six US airports including Orlando will cut your wait time to just minutes

TSA reservation for two, please.

From check-in to security to customs, airport lines are a necessary evil for the three million Americans who travel across the country every day.

While some domestic airports are worse than others, happily, there’s a hack to make the travel day of your next trip to Disney World or long weekend in wine country a little more bearable.

A handful of airports across the country offer free TSA reservations, which essentially allow air travelers to skip the winding security line and go straight to a security agent.

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Travelers in Orlando in March 2026. (Photo: Paul Hennessy/Anadolu via Getty Images)

What US airports offer reservation options?

According to Travel Noire, there are six airports across the country that offer this little-known travel hack.

Denver International Airport offers Den Reserve

John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York offers T4 Reserve

Minneapolis–St. Paul International Airport offers MSP Reserve

Orlando International Airport offers MCO Reserve service

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport offers PHX Reserve

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport offers SEA Spot Saver

How do TSA reservations work?

Unlike TSA PreChek or CLEAR+, which costs $79.95 to renew five years, the U.S, these systems are completely free — and are as easy to book as your Uber to the airport: Up to seven days ahead of your flight, you can reserve a dedicated 15-minute time slot to go through TSA security screening. (And we can vouch for it: A LADbible staffer attempted it on a recent trip through Orlando airport to great success. They even let him through when he was running 15 minutes late.)

Once you get to the airport, all you need to do is scan the QR code you’ve been given once you logged on, and go directly to TSA.

How else can I save time at the airport?

Let's face it. Airport lines aren't going anywhere soon. As we head into the busy summer holiday season and welcome people from around the world for the upcoming World Cup, airports will be busier than ever. The post-government shutdown TSA staffing issues and global fuel shortages certainly aren't helping the matter.

Be sure to adhere to TSA carry-on restrictions (according to them, rotisserie chickens are fully permitted), arrive at least two to three hours before your flight, have all your documents ready and in hand, and preemptively unpack those large electronics.

Security — and the overwhelming lineup of people waiting in line behind you — will thank you.