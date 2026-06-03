A star of the Swiss soccer team is currently unable to participate in the World Cup after travel problems mean he can't enter the US.

Breel Embolo had been hoping to travel to the US to play for the team in the World Cup, which is being hosted in the US, Canada, and Mexico.

But the forward was unable to travel after the Swiss national team confirmed they had been told that Embolo's application was currently under further review.

The application had previously been approved, but the team were notified of the update shortly before they were due to fly out.

Advert

In a statement shared with the BBC, the Swiss federation said: "Unfortunately, Breel Embolo is currently unable to travel to the United States with the team," the Swiss federation said in a statement.

"His Esta authorisation had been approved until this morning. However, at 10:30am, we were informed that his Esta application had been placed under further review."

The Swiss national team also posted a picture to their Instagram account with the players on their plane heading off.

The team hopes that Embolo will join them soon (Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images)

While Embolo is currently unable to fly, the Swiff federation has said that they hope to resolve the issue soon, and that he will then be able to join his teammates.

In their statement, they added: "We are currently in contact with the relevant authorities and expect that Breel will either join the team later today or travel tomorrow and join the squad then."

Meanwhile, in their social media post, the Swiss team wrote in the caption: "One seat empty, but not for long. See you soon Breel Embolo."

Switzerland have their base for the World Cup in San Diego, and will face off against Qatar in Santa Clara on June 13, then Bosnia and Herzegovina in Inglewood, and Canada in Vancouver.

It has not been made clear exactly why Embolo's application was placed under review.

Embola was previously able to enter the US in 2025 (Marco Steinbrenner/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images)

Back in 2023 the footballer was given a conditional fine totalling around $161,000 after being convicted of making threats during an altercation in an incident in Basel in 2018, with a subsequent appeal being rejected.

However, Embolo was previously able to enter the US in 2025, after the court case, when the team was playing against the US and Mexico in friendly matches.

The incident has come amid concerns about crackdowns on immigration by Donald Trump's administration, including the detention of visitors to the US by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and travel bans on certain countries.

Immigrants' rights groups in the US have even issued warnings to fans planning to travel to the US for the tournament.

The Guardian reported that groups have warned of 'arbitrary denial of entry and risk of arrest, detention and/or deportation'.