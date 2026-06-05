A star of the Swiss soccer team has been granted permission to enter the US after previously being blocked from entering the country ahead of the World Cup.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, jointly hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico, is due to begin next week with the latter facing South Africa in Mexico City on June 11.

Many of the 48 nations competing in the World Cup have made their way to America ahead of the first games, though one football player who didn't join his teammates was Breel Embolo.

The forward, who plays his club football at French club Rennes, was not on the plane as the Switzerland team headed for the US on Tuesday (June 2) after his Esta was placed under review.

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The automated system is used to determine if an international visitor is permitted into the US without the need for a traditional visa.

The soccer player's Esta was placed under review (Ennio LEANZA/AFP via Getty Images)

Prior to the team heading out to America this week, the Swiss federation said in a statement with the BBC: "Unfortunately, Breel Embolo is currently unable to travel to the United States with the team," the Swiss federation said in a statement.

"His Esta authorisation had been approved until this morning. However, at 10:30am, we were informed that his Esta application had been placed under further review."

Embolo is said to have attended an appointment at the US embassy in Bern, the capital of Switzerland, on Wednesday (June 5) in a bid to get to the World Cup.

And it's now been confirmed the soccer player's Esta has been approved and he will now be able to join his teammates at their base in San Diego.

The Swiss football federation said: "We have just been informed that Breel Embolo's visa has been approved. He will therefore be able to travel to the United States. He is expected to join the team on Friday evening."

Breel Embolo will now join his teammates in the US (Marco Steinbrenner/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images)

It remains unclear why Embolo's application was placed under review.

In 2023, the Swiss footballer was handed a conditional fine of $161,000 after he was convicted of making threats during an altercation in Basel back in 2018.

Embolo was previously permitted into the US in 2025 as Switzerland played the US and Mexico in friendly matches.

Switzerland are due to kick off their World Cup campaign against Qatar on June 13 in Santa Clara, before going on to face Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 18 in Los Angeles.

They will then play co-hosts Canada on June 24 in their final group game, which is set to take place in Vancouver.