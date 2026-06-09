World Cup referee denied entry into US days before tournament

A referee who was set to officiate at the World Cup has been dropped from the list of officials after he was refused entry into the US.

Omar Artan, from Somalia, was due to referee at the soccer tournament after being recognized for his good work which saw him crowned the Confederation of African Football men's referee of the year in 2025.

However, when Artan arrived at Miami International Airport on Saturday (June 6) following a flight from Istanbul, he was denied entry.

No reason was provided by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), though Somalia is one of many countries on a travel ban list introduced by Donald Trump.

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A CBP spokesperson said: “On June 6, a Somali national arrived at Miami International Airport from Istanbul International Airport. During processing, the traveler underwent additional inspection, a routine part of CBP’s inspection process when officers need to verify information or determine admissibility.

“Following inspection, the traveler, a referee for the FIFA World Cup, was determined to be inadmissible due to vetting concerns and was denied entry.

Omar Artan was denied entry after arriving at Miami International Airport (Hector Vivas - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

“All travelers seeking entry into the United States, including athletes, coaches, and staff, are subject to CBP inspection and vetting. Admissibility determinations are made on a case-by-case basis using law enforcement, national security, and immigration information available at the time of inspection.

"CBP officers have the authority to question travelers, conduct inspections, and determine admissibility consistent with U.S. law.”

FIFA has since been in touch with the US authorities and have now confirmed Artan will no longer officiate at the World Cup after it became clear the referee would not be permitted into the USA.

"Fifa can confirm that match official Omar Abdulkadir Artan will be unable to train and officiate at the Fifa World Cup 2026 after he was denied entry into the United States," the soccer governing body said in a statement.

"Fifa is not involved in host country immigration processes, including visa adjudications, and has been informed by authorities that Mr Artan's status will not be changed at present."

The referee was set to officiate games at the World Cup (Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

They went on to say that it's the host country and not them who decide whether an individual 'is admitted into their country'.

Despite being denied entry to the US, Artan told Reuters he's in a 'positive mood' and that he's focused on the 'next challenges in my refereeing career'.

He added: "I would like to thank FIFA and CAF for all their support and I promise to keep my refereeing levels up as I concentrate on the future.

"I want to thank the football family for their messages and wish my colleagues all the best success during the World Cup & I look forward to joining them again in future competitions."