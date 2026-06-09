World Cup referee denied entry into US days before tournament
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World Cup referee denied entry into US days before tournament

Omar Artan arrived in the US over the weekend but was denied entry

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Topics: World Cup, Football, US News, Sport

Callum Jones
Callum Jones