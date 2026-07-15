With many believing this will be Lionel Messi's final World Cup, conspiracy theorists are accusing FIFA of trying to 'fix' tonight's World Cup semi-final with one controversial decision to ensure he goes out on a high.

Following Spain's defeat of France yesterday, England and Argentina will face off with one another in Atlanta later today to see who will play against the Spaniards in Sunday's World Cup final.

Argentina have already had a special requested granted by FIFA that will allow them to wear their dark blue soccer kits instead of their usual light blue ones, and now, Lionel Messi's 'favorite referee' has been appointment for the game against England.

Ismail Elfath has been confirmed to be referring the match later today. The Moroccan-born American has previously reffed Messi's games, all of which the Argentinian's respective teams have won.

Which games of Messi's has Elfath been part of?

Elfath was the fourth official in Qatar when Argentina beat France to win the 2022 World Cup.

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Ismail Elfath is refereeing today's came between England and Argentina (Image Photo Agency/Getty Images)

He was also the referee during Inter Miami's Leagues Cup final against Nashville SC in 2023, which Messi's team won.

When the two teams went head-to-head once more in the Major Soccer League (MLS) in April 2024, Inter Miami once again beat Nashville SC after Messi scored twice – yet another game Elfath had refereed.

Elfath has reffed two other games of Messi's in the MLS, which Inter Milan coincidentally won as well.

What are people saying about FIFA's decision?

Some people have doubled down on the conspiracy theory that the World Cup has been rigged to go in Argentina's favor.

One soccer fan said on Twitter: "It's not a conspiracy theory. They don't even hide it. Every single decision favors Argentina."

England and Argentina will play against each other in Atlanta (FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

"I told you FIFA trying hard to make sure Messi wins this time," said a second, as a third argued: "I feel like FIFA is trying to do everything they can so that Argentina will win."

Others have poo-pooed the idea that today's game has been rigged by FIFA, however.

Addressing claims that Elfath is Messi's so-called 'lucky charm', somebody penned online: "Messi's lucky charm is that he's the best in history and success follows him everywhere. He needs nothing but the ball at his feet."

Another branded the conspiracy theories as 'total rubbish', somebody else said: "Bro narratives are just crazy. Once people start believing things, they always find ways to fit situations into that narrative."

UNILAD have approached FIFA for comment.

Will Lionel Messi bring it home for Argentina? (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

New rules for the FIFA World Cup 2026

This year, there’s been a whole host of rule changes, many of which are designed to speed up the game and penalize players who drag things out. Some of the new regulations have proven controversial.

10-second substitution

Subbed players now have to get a move on and leave the pitch within ten seconds by the nearest exit point. If they haven’t, their replacement will get held up by one minute until the next stoppage of play, and until then, their side will have to play with 10 men.

5-second throw-ins and goal kicks

If a referee thinks a player is taking too long for a throw-in or goal kick, they’ll start a five-second countdown, by which time the ball needs to be back in play. If it’s not, for throw-ins the opposing team will get their own throw-in, or for a goal kick the other side gets a corner.

Soccer players have to take a thrown in within a five second period (Omar Vega/Getty Images)

Injured players to remain off the pitch for one minute

An injured player treated by medical staff off-field has to stay off the pitch for one minute, leaving their side with just 10 players.

More VAR

VAR can now be used to review an incorrectly awarded corner kick; second yellow cards resulting in a red card; when a player is incorrectly awarded a yellow or red card for another player’s actions; and any attacking fouls that occur before the ball is in play.

Players can’t cover their mouths

Players who cover their mouths in confrontational situations will be handed a red card. It’s believed players might cover their mouths to guard against lip readers while racially abusing other players, which some suspect has happened in the past.

Red cards for players leaving the pitch

Any player who leaves the pitch in protest over a referee’s decision will be handed a red card, and if a team walks off and causes a match to be abandoned, they’ll forfeit the game.