NFL star fined thousands after writing 'Glory Be 2 God' on his eyeblack as he issues response
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NFL star fined thousands after writing 'Glory Be 2 God' on his eyeblack as he issues response

Arizona Cardinals player Kei’Trel Clark was fined a whopping $6,651

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Topics: NFL, Sport, Football, Arizona

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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