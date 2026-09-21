NFL star fined thousands after writing 'Glory Be 2 God' on his eyeblack as he issues response

Kei’Trel Clark isn't sorry about about the message he penned on his eyeblack that landed him a rather large fine.

Arizona Cardinals backup cornerback Clark sported an eyeblack that had 'Glory Be 2 God' penned across it for his team's September 13 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

While Cardinals proved victorious, the win was short-lived for Clark who got a letter from the NFL in the days that followed.

The 25-year-old footballer shared the contents of the letter on his Instagram Story. It read, as per OutKick: "During the Arizona Cardinals-Los Angeles Rams game on September 13, 2026, you were in violation of the NFL Uniform and Equipment Rules.

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"Specifically, you displayed a personal message on your eyeblack. Rule 5, Section 4, Article 8, Item () of the 2026 Official Playing Rules of the National Football League states that, 'throughout the period on game day that a player is visible to the stadium and television audience (including in pregame warm-ups, in the bench area, and during postgame interviews in the locker room or on the field), players are prohibited from wearing, displaying, or otherwise conveying personal messages either in writing or illustration, unless such message has been approved in advance by the League office.'"

Kei’Trel Clark, 25, has been fined for writing on his eyeblack (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

As a result, Clark has been slapped with a $6,651 fine.

Despite the slap on the wrist, the footballer seemingly has no regrets. He said in a statement shared to his Instagram Story: "I got to report to God at the end of my days on the day of judgement! I'll always give God the Glory and out loud."

"All good," Clark concluded.

Clark is no stranger to being fined by the NLF; last year he was forced to pay almost $6,000 for wearing an unapproved black towel.

The incident took place during one of his team’s games against the Indianapolis Colts. At the time Clark, again, publicly shared the letter he'd received from the NFL.

"During the Arizona Cardinals-Indianapolis Colts game on October 12, 2025, you were in violation of the NFL Uniform and Equipment Rules," the letter began.

Clark was fined for something else last year as well (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Detailing the rule he'd violated, it went on: "Specifically, you wore an unapproved black streamer towel. Rule 5, Section 4, Article 6 Item(s) of the 2025 Official Playing Rules of the National Football League states that 'Towels, provided they are white only, licensed towels approved by the League office for use on the playing field. Players are prohibited from adding personal messages, logos, names, symbols, or illustrations. A player may wear no more than one towel. Players are prohibited from discarding on the playing field any loose towels or other materials used for wiping hands and the football. Streamers or ribbons, regardless of length, hanging from any part of the uniform are prohibited.'"

He was handed a $5,797 fine as punishment.

Reacting to the news last year, Clark said: "$5700 over a towel that match the colors I’m wearing. We don’t wanna wear them QB towels fam."