Princess Diana’s brother Charles shares his thoughts on conspiracy theory surrounding her death

Earl Spencer, brother to the late Princess Diana, has responded to the conspiracy theories that someone 'conspired to kill' her.

Charles Edward Maurice Spencer - Earl Spencer - is set to release a memoir titled Swan Song: Diana, My Sister tomorrow (September 22).

The book is currently being serialised by the Daily Mail, excerpts slowly revealing insight and details into Spencer's relationship to Diana, alongside various other claims - even prompting a response from Buckingham Palace.

However, alongside various claims against King Charles, Spencer addresses his sister's death.

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And he opened up further about his response to the conspiracy theories surrounding the circumstances of Diana's death in an interview with PEOPLE.

Earl Spencer, Diana's brother, is releasing a memoir (Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

Following Diana's death in August 1997, various conspiracy theories have emerged alleging the car crash was part of someone's plot to kill her.

The theories were swiftly dismissed by Spencer however, who told the outlet: "I’ve never believed in the conspiracy theory, because if somebody was conspiring to kill somebody very high profile like that, I don’t think that would be the manner that it would happen in.

"First of all, nobody planned for Diana to go through that tunnel that night . . . The fact that it ended up tragically being a car crash, I think, is purely a coincidence. By the way, if I thought otherwise, I would say so."

Diana died from injuries sustained in the car crash, passing away in hospital in Paris, France.

She'd been in the car with her partner, Dodi Fayed, chauffeur Henri Paul, and her bodyguard Trevor Rees-Jones.

Fayed and Paul were both found dead at the scene. Rees-Jones survived, however, he was seriously injured.

The official investigations into her death concluded Diana died as a result of a tragic accident caused by Paul who had been speeding to evade paparazzi.

However, that didn't stop official reports being challenged and weighed in on, even decades after.

Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed (Bruno Vincent/Getty Images)

Despite official investigations conclusion, conspiracy theories erupted, from accusations then-Prince Charles was involved in his ex-wife's death, to the MI6 even being involved.

There was also a theory about Diana's relationship with Dodi Fayed and alleged disapproval resulting in a plot to get rid of him.

There were also conspiracy theories surrounding Diana being pregnant, but it was proven in her post-mortem these were false.

The absence of CCTV images on Diana's final car journey were also argued as being a sign something else was at play.

Others claimed that the car Diana was in only ended up crashing after hitting into a white Fiat Uno, with various speculation as to who the driver was alongside whether or not they had been questioned properly and provided a solid alibi.

Various witnesses claimed to have seen a bright white flash before the car entered the tunnel, but the British Metropolitan Police enquiry - Operation Pageant - ruled it out.

There was also speculation over whether the seatbelts had been tampered with, no passenger found with one on, but Diana having been said by her sister as being 'religious' in wearing one, as quoted by ABC.

Whatever the theory, ultimately, Spencer doesn't 'see it'.

His memoir, which is meant to be a tribute to his sister, is set for release tomorrow (September 22).

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