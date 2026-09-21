Woman who fell in love with death row inmate reveals what convinced her he was innocent
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Woman who fell in love with death row inmate reveals what convinced her he was innocent

Tiana and James Broadnax got married just days before his execution

Ben Williams

Ben Williams

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Featured Image Credit: LADbible Stories

Topics: True crime, Death Row, Texas

Ben Williams
Ben Williams

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