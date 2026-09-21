Parents of a nine-year-old girl have spoken out after she started speaking to them about 'visions' she was having of 'her past life'.

A new documentary series titled The Ghost Inside My Child has lifted the lid on spirituality or other-worldly experiences within children.

Ahna's father told Lifetime Movie Network when she turned nine, she began telling her parents about 'these visions of an ancient world' and 'her life there'.

"The way she talked about it was as if she was actually walking around the place where she used to live," he continued. "She described caves, she described a desert-like environment, simple homes, life events, times of transition living in caves with community members."

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So descriptive was Ahna of this 'ancient civilisation,' depicting the location 'from the perspective of someone who lives there' versus someone who simply 'imagined it,' her father became more doubtful of his version of reality.

He revealed: "The more she spoke, the more I realised she was merely reporting what she had seen and that there was a whole set of experiences and emotions that came with it," the father continued.

"How can a little girl have all this information about this ancient civilization?"

And Anha's drawings only strengthened his suspicions.

Ahna's parents were blown away (YouTube/ LMN)

One day, Ahna described 'a traumatic event that happened involving an earthquake in her village,' her father says, noting how 'specific' she was.

She then began to start drawing her visions, one picture showing the 'islands where she used to live'.

"It was as if she drew a map she once saw when she was there," he added.

And when the parents began finding information which 'matched' what she was telling them?

"We were amazed," Ahna's mom added.

This included a report that scientists 'had found this ancient civlization named Heracleion'.

Heracleion was 'an ancient civilisation that had been discovered underwater in the year 2000' and it's beginning dating back to about 12th-century BC.

"Researchers had said it was a port city and that a big earthquake led to it being underwater," the mom continued.

Sound familiar?

Ahna's drawings seemed to match up with an actual civilization (YouTube/ LMN)

Heracleion was on an 'odd shaped island' and this was 'exactly' what the nine-year-old drew in one of her pictures.

And this prompted the parents to question whether Ahna was 'remembering a past life'.

Ahna's mom even revealed she once woke up and said she 'remembered the entire language,' writing down the symbols and putting them next to the corresponding English letter.

"This whole thing is blowing me away," she said.

It's not just Ahna's parents saying this either, a quick old Google search revealing Heracleion also known as Thonis did exist and was indeed an ancient Egyptian port city located near the Canopic Mout of the Nile.

A search also identifies there are several kids books or resources which do mention the ancient civilisation of Thonis.

What do you think? A whole lot of imagination and coincidence, some pretty extensive and impressive research for a nine-year-old, or perhaps a past life?